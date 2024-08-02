Inside Ben Affleck's Lavish $20.5 Million House He'll Soon Be Moving To Amid Divorce Rumors with JLo

Ben Affleck will soon be relocating to a lavish equestrian-style five-bedroom residence in Los Angeles. The whopping $20.5 million home reflects a “sense of privacy and seclusion” and is “not trendy,” a source revealed to People. The Air actor acquired the latest property on his wife, Jennifer Lopez's 55th birthday. "The environment is family-friendly, but it could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad," the source added. The posh neighborhood boasts of many other A-list Tinseltown celebs. "[It] has a sophisticated crowd," the insider detailed.

“If Ben buying a new home without Jennifer Lopez isn’t a sign of trouble in their marriage, then I don’t know what is,” another source exclusively told InTouch Weekly. “He’s clearly moving on, but you can’t blame him for not going public about it.” The new Brentwood home gives off 'singlehood' vibes according to the source. “It’s more modest, way smaller, and less expensive than the $61 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together and are trying to sell off." After getting married in July 2022, the pair bought the extravagant property in May 2023.

Ben Affleck buys a home in Los Angeles on the same day Jennifer Lopez sells her New York City penthouse. pic.twitter.com/XM1WWrdTqq — E! News (@enews) August 1, 2024

Due to their marital problems, the couple allegedly hired broker Santiago Arana from The Agency, in June, to show their house to potential purchasers in private. They eventually put the house up for public sale on July 11 for $68 million. Lopez completed the sale of her New York City condo on the same day that Affleck closed on his new residence. After seven years of being on and off the market, she sold the duplex for $23 million, which included four bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. "The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider shared. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

According to a source, Affleck is ready to celebrate his newfound freedom with a vacation. "Ben just wants to get away from it all and enjoy himself again and he wants to take his close friends with him,” they shared. “He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.”

Ben Affleck is a biotch. He planned his Vegas wedding to JLO on the exact day 10 years prior that filed to divorce Jen Garner. Ben picked the date. Now he purposely closes on his new home on his wifes birthday. What a prize he is. — Jamie Lopez (@JamieJamie76708) July 31, 2024

“He still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too,” the source continued. “No matter where he chooses to have this party, even if it’s somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico, it’s going to be hurtful for J. Lo because this will be seen as him essentially celebrating escaping their relationship...From his point of view this would just be a way to show some appreciation to his friends who have supported him through a really tough time,” the source shared. “He hasn’t been himself these past few months. He’s been so consumed with this breakup, and even before that, he went M.I.A. because he was in his bubble with J. Lo. He regrets that and wants to make it up to his friends, and he wants to cut loose and have some fun,” they concluded.