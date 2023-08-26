Inside Atlanta’s Notorious Jail With ‘Malnutritioned’ Inmates Where Donald Trump Surrendered

Donald Trump surrendered himself to Fulton County, Georgia authorities on Thursday, with the entire procedure swiftly concluding within a matter of minutes. In contrast, the typical experience for other individuals facing legal charges is notably less expedient.

According to reports from The New York Post, the accusations against him included charges of racketeering, conspiracy, making false statements, and incitement of a public official to violate their oath of office.

Also Read: Donald Trump Attempts to Help January 6 Defendants, Attends Fundraising Dinner at His Golf Club

As per Reuters, an unsmiling Trump, identified as inmate number P01135809 in Fulton County Jail records, was photographed with a stern expression as he stared at the camera for his mug shot.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Hours later, according to Fox Digital, the former commander-in-chief expressed that having his mugshot taken was "not a comfortable feeling—especially when you’ve done nothing wrong. They insisted on a mugshot, and I agreed to do that. This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mugshot." However, the former president's encounter was markedly distinct from that of individuals who endure extended stays in the county's notoriously insecure jail as they await trial, which can stretch for weeks, months, or even years, per BBC.

According to a report from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in September 2022, the Fulton County Jail detained hundreds of individuals for over 90 days either because they had not been formally charged or because they were unable to meet the financial requirements for their bail bond, as per information provided by the BBC. The report additionally revealed that 117 people had been in jail for more than a year due to lack of indictment, with 12 individuals having been held for two years under the same circumstances. As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the current inmate population in the jail exceeds 2,500 individuals, which is twice the capacity it was originally designed for back in 1989. According to Aljazeera, there were fifteen recorded inmate fatalities at the facility in the previous year. Within the past five weeks alone, there have been reports of four additional deaths.

Also Read: Donald Trump Surrenders At Fulton County Jail, Says He Did Nothing Wrong

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

In the previous month, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed its initiation of an inquiry into the jail's conditions. This decision followed "credible allegations" indicating that an inmate had tragically passed away while covered in insects and surrounded by unsanitary conditions. The department also highlighted concerns about the jail's structural integrity, citing reports of significant safety hazards, widespread violence resulting in injuries and fatalities, and instances where law enforcement officers were facing legal action for their use of excessive force.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign for 2024 Starts Selling Merchandise Featuring His Mug Shot

According to the BBC, the investigation uncovered that inmates were grappling with serious malnutrition and a condition known as cachexia, commonly referred to as wasting syndrome. In recent months, there have been several inmate fatalities, including a 34-year-old man discovered unconscious in a cell within the medical unit just last week. Additionally, a month prior, a 19-year-old woman named Noni Battiste-Kosoko passed away while in custody, even though she had been detained at a different facility within Fulton County.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

On Thursday, Mr. Trump underwent the standard procedures of fingerprinting and having his mugshot captured. His identification number, charges, height, weight, and hometown were all publicly disclosed on the Fulton County website. However, it's important to note that the former president's experience markedly diverges from that of the typical inmate. Mr. Trump was accompanied by an extensive police escort during his journey to and from the jail, and his entire visit lasted approximately 20 minutes. This special treatment was attributed to heightened security concerns by authorities.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Donald Trump Said US is 'Lower Than Other Countries' on Live TV

When Donald Trump Knelt Down to Pick Up a Marine's Hat Before Getting Inside His Helicopter