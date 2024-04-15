'Insecure' Meghan Markle Slammed for Not Letting Woman Pose With Husband Prince Harry at Polo Event

Meghan Markle fueled conversations around her demeanor with her recent action at a polo event. In a video circulating on social media, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen firmly positioning herself next to Prince Harry during a photo opportunity at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Fla. As another woman attempted to stand beside the Duke, Markle maintained her position, prompting her to invite the woman to join them on her left side instead.

According to Page Six, an onlooker commented saying, "She seems insecure regarding her husband. That’s why she keeps clinging to him and any woman who [stands] beside him is told to stand beside her." Another added, "Meghan’s controlling personality is on display for the world to see. So lacking in grace and generous spirit. She has included herself in Harry’s team’s win. Mortifying."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Koerner

Markle smiled as she graciously made room for the woman, ensuring everyone felt included in the photo, but many labeled that encounter as awkward. Just moments before, Markle and Harry shared a kiss in front of the cameras as she presented him with a trophy. The Duke of Sussex had been participating in a lighthearted match against his friend Figueras to raise funds for his charity Sentebale.

The event was captured for Harry's upcoming Netflix series centered around polo, given that the Sussexes are said to have two untitled non-fiction projects in the works. The celebrity couple's upcoming shows are part of the 'creative partnership' established between Archewell Productions and the streaming giant. The Suits actor's show is currently in production under the guidance of Sony Pictures Television's Intellectual Property Corporation. She will serve as an executive producer alongside Chanel Pysnik, Archewell's head of non-fiction.

The woman was the top representative of the charity Harry was raising money for, not a fan. The spin on this is ridiculous. — MoG1717 (@mog1717) April 14, 2024

However, speculation about the marital status of the former royal couple previously intensified after their appearance at an event in Los Angeles. The couple attended the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection event at SoFi Stadium on March 21, where they enjoyed a private exhibit tour and engaged with fellow guests. Tom Quinn, a royal author, said, "Harry and Meghan's recent hosting of a special event in honor of the Kinsey African-American, Art and History Collection gave the couple the chance to do something for an institution that has a special place in Meghan's heart, and it was fascinating to see how loved up Meghan and Harry were at the event."

Switching gears, however, he pointed out, "But there was a sense that some of this was rather forced." Quinn added, "Recent publicity has suggested Meghan and Harry's relationship is under strain and this will have determined the couple to make a public demonstration of their love for each other and the strength of their marriage. But to many their displays of affection looked contrived - many of us thought Meghan looked as if she was still acting in Suits! And Harry always looks uncomfortable with public hugs!"