Insanely Expensive Things Even Owned by Donald Trump—And It’s Not Just His Gold-Plated Helicopter

Donald Trump’s lifestyle has been studded with extravagance, from his reality TV past to his term as the 47th president of the United States. Born into New York wealth, Trump inherited his father’s real estate empire, later transforming it into the Trump Organization.

His luxurious tastes set him apart, often landing him in the spotlight for what some might call “stupidly expensive” acquisitions. Whether it’s gold-plated aircraft or towering real estate projects, Trump has rarely shied away from opulence, and as Eric Roth said, “If it’s got the Trump name on it, it’s got to be the best of the best.”

Among his collection of luxury vehicles, Trump once owned a Sikorsky S-76 VIP helicopter, a machine typically valued between $5 and $7 million. Not content with the standard model, he commissioned a complete redesign costing nearly $750,000, a renovation that included “24-karat gold-plated seat belts and handles.”

The helicopter gained notoriety on CNBC’s “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” with designer Eric Roth explaining, “This helicopter is worthy of his name.” Eventually, Trump parted ways with this golden chopper, as reported by Time.

Air travel remains a recurring theme in Trump’s repository. He purchased a Boeing 757 in 2010 for around $100 million from Paul Allen, outfitting it with Italian leather, gold-plated finishes, and custom family crest embellishments. The jet became a campaign trail icon, often called “Trump Force One.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

As Trump himself stated amidst a recent refurbishment, “When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!” The jet features a bedroom, guest rooms, dining areas, and state-of-the-art entertainment, mirroring the luxury found throughout Trump’s life.

His Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida stands as a symbol of both Trump’s real estate acumen and penchant for grandeur. Originally built by Marjorie Merriweather Post for $7 million, Trump snapped it up for only $5 million in 1985. The estate, whose name means “Sea to Lake,” is now valued at close to $350 million.

Once just a personal residence, Mar-a-Lago is now an exclusive club, where “the $200,000 membership fee” accords access to its vast amenities—tennis courts, pools, boutiques, and more—a far cry from its origins as a possible presidential retreat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Trillionaire Life™ (@thetrillionairelife)

Trump’s involvement with golf is extensive, with ownership of 16 courses worldwide, 12 in the U.S. and four abroad. He claimed to have spent “less than $1 billion” on his golf holdings, which were valued at $550 million to $675 million as of 2015.

Far from just a sporting passion, he saw the courses as part of an investment strategy, explaining to Reuters, “My golf holdings are really investments in thousands, many thousands of housing units and hotels.” Still, tax reports showed over $300 million in golfing-related losses since 2000, reflecting views that his financial bets haven’t always paid off.

Real estate in New York remains core to Trump’s brand. His triplex penthouse in Trump Tower, valued at about $100 million, sits atop Fifth Avenue, featuring marble columns, gold accents, and a diamond-encrusted entrance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Estates (@realestates.tv)

Once alleged by Trump to be 30,000 square feet and valued at over $300 million, financial records and an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James indicated the apartment is closer to 11,000 square feet, with a “more realistic valuation” of about $100 million. Trump described building the unit as “harder than building the building itself.”

Trump’s luxury extends to his fleet of cars. Besides the famed presidential Cadillac limo, a 2018 custom build costing nearly $16 million, Trump’s garage has included a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, two Rolls Royces, a Tesla Roadster, and he once owned a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo—listed for $500,000 after passing through several hands. Notably, Cadillac gifted him a gold-painted Allante, adding to his gold-infused lifestyle. As the Secret Service noted, “This vehicle, a 2018 Cadillac, continues the Secret Service’s legacy of providing state-of-the-art technology and performance to its protective mission.”

The visit of Donald Trump will require the biggest police operation in Scotland since the death of Queen Elizabeth, Police Scotland has said. It’s a personal visit to his golf courses, so why are we, the Scottish taxpayers having to pay for his protection? Send Trump the bill… pic.twitter.com/rdl3HSah5F — Donaldo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Stornoway_Cove) July 22, 2025

The Trump Organization itself is another pillar of expensive ambition, with roots in the 1920s and encompassing hundreds of companies spanning hotels, resorts, and real estate. At its height, it claimed $9.5 billion in sales (2016), though Trump’s financial records later pegged its worth between $600 million and $700 million. As journalist Aaron Elstein commented, “The numbers that he presented are just flagrantly untrue,” highlighting Trump’s tendency toward bold assertions regarding his empire’s valuation.

An obsession with gold is a consistent motif throughout Trump’s properties and personal style. Gold drapes adorned the Oval Office during his presidency, just as they line aircraft walls or feature in architectural details of his hotels and buildings—including the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, whose exterior features “406,000 square feet of actual gold.” Even his stage sets, like the 2016 GOP convention, were famously described as “giant gold towers flanking him on stage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wall Street Memoir (@wallstreetmemoir)

No transportation is too lavish for Trump, who once owned the $30 million “Trump Princess” yacht. Originally built for billionaire Adnan Khashoggi and seen in a James Bond film, the yacht was acquired by Trump in 1988, then revamped for an additional $10 million—complete with a helipad, cinema, and private hospital. Although Trump eventually sold the vessel for $19 million, its acquisition and lavish redesign encapsulate his signature approach, which is turning every possession into an unmistakable symbol of luxury and excess.