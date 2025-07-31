News

“If I Have a Problem, I Don’t Want to Know”—Trump Dismisses Medical History Despite ‘Perfect Health’ Claim

Published on: July 31, 2025 at 12:03 AM ET

A moment meant for healthcare innovation turned into another viral controversy, thanks to Trump's comments on his personal health.

Divya Verma
Written By Divya Verma
News Writer
Archana Shenoy
Edited By Archana Shenoy
Managing Editor
trump at health tech
Donald Trump presided over the event meant to introduce healthcare tech initiatives.(Image Credit: atrupar/X.Com)

White House recently organized an event focusing on evolutionary healthcare technology. However, for Donald Trump, with new public appearance came new controversy. While at this event, Trump was touting new digital health initiatives. He joked and gave an offhand comment, “I don’t want to see mine, please,” referring to his personal health records.

“If I have a problem, I don’t want to know about it right now.” President Trump chimed.

The event was hosted by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS was promoting smarter and more secular healthcare experiences. The technological advancement showcased that the event offered a more personalized approach towards healthcare.

The event was named “Make Health Technology Great Again,” a very lazy attempt at using the signature slogan from the Trump campaign and his body of followers.

The Trump administration announced a collaboration with major tech and health companies. These include Amazon, Apple, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI. The idea is to give patients better access to their medical data. During the event, Donald Trump was flanked by RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz.

It was supposed to be a serious event but as always, Donald Trump’s remark overshadowed everything and all the internet could talk about was his comments on his own health.

Social media lit up with speculation about the 79-year-old’s physical and cognitive health, once again. Trump’s failing health has been a topic of contention among netizens and the general public for a long time.

Even his lighthearted quip that was an attempt for an easy laugh ended up on the wrong side of the internet and added fuel to the speculations of his health conditions.

One user on X remarked, “Doesn’t want to see his? I thought his doctor said he was the healthiest man to ever walk the face of the Earth?”

People were digging up the white house medical report of Donald Trump and quoting it while mentioning how he doesn’t even know if he is healthy or not.

Donald Trump is always in the news for his antics and bizarre interviews he gives, sometimes in front of a helicopter and sometimes hanging off the doors of Air Force One. These days, he is making headlines for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his failing health. He has recently been diagnosed with CVI.

After this diagnosis, his health has been under increased scrutiny, even though CVI is not considered life-threatening. His current physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has publicly stated that the president remains in “excellent” health.

Yet the rumors surrounding Trump’s cognitive health and sharpness refuse to die down. On the same day as the said event, he attended a bill signing ceremony in the Roosevelt Room. During this, he appeared confused and disoriented when a reporter asked him a question.

Video clips from the moment went viral and showed Trump staring blankly at the room in general. He then had to ask the reporter to repeat the question multiple times before he could answer it.

This footage deepened concerns that Trump might be experiencing age-related cognitive decline, even if his team refused to acknowledge the obvious signs. The initiative marks a major step in streamlining health data. It will grant patients digital access to their records in real time.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *