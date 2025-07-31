“If I Have a Problem, I Don’t Want to Know”—Trump Dismisses Medical History Despite ‘Perfect Health’ Claim

White House recently organized an event focusing on evolutionary healthcare technology. However, for Donald Trump, with new public appearance came new controversy. While at this event, Trump was touting new digital health initiatives. He joked and gave an offhand comment, “I don’t want to see mine, please,” referring to his personal health records.

“If I have a problem, I don’t want to know about it right now.” President Trump chimed.

The event was hosted by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS was promoting smarter and more secular healthcare experiences. The technological advancement showcased that the event offered a more personalized approach towards healthcare.

The event was named “Make Health Technology Great Again,” a very lazy attempt at using the signature slogan from the Trump campaign and his body of followers.

The Trump administration announced a collaboration with major tech and health companies. These include Amazon, Apple, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI. The idea is to give patients better access to their medical data. During the event, Donald Trump was flanked by RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz.

It was supposed to be a serious event but as always, Donald Trump’s remark overshadowed everything and all the internet could talk about was his comments on his own health.

Trump: The new standards will also make it simple for patients to access their own personal health records. I don’t want to see mine, please. I don’t want to see… They can tell you exactly what your problem is going to be in 6 years— I don’t want to know about it pic.twitter.com/GUI1z4XrmA — Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2025

Social media lit up with speculation about the 79-year-old’s physical and cognitive health, once again. Trump’s failing health has been a topic of contention among netizens and the general public for a long time.

Even his lighthearted quip that was an attempt for an easy laugh ended up on the wrong side of the internet and added fuel to the speculations of his health conditions.

One user on X remarked, “Doesn’t want to see his? I thought his doctor said he was the healthiest man to ever walk the face of the Earth?”

Doesn’t want to see his? I thought his doctor said he was the healthiest man to ever walk the face of the Earth? — The Obfuscator (@jay_dale) July 30, 2025

People were digging up the white house medical report of Donald Trump and quoting it while mentioning how he doesn’t even know if he is healthy or not.

Donald Trump is always in the news for his antics and bizarre interviews he gives, sometimes in front of a helicopter and sometimes hanging off the doors of Air Force One. These days, he is making headlines for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his failing health. He has recently been diagnosed with CVI.

After this diagnosis, his health has been under increased scrutiny, even though CVI is not considered life-threatening. His current physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has publicly stated that the president remains in “excellent” health.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.” – Dr Sean Barbabella. As with his 2 previous reports, this has obviously been dictated by Trump. Conclusion – a load of twaddle. Compare the pair!!! pic.twitter.com/o3qcL2ON6u — Cleo Kiernan 🇺🇦 💙🇨🇦🇬🇱🇵🇦 (@CleoK) April 14, 2025

Yet the rumors surrounding Trump’s cognitive health and sharpness refuse to die down. On the same day as the said event, he attended a bill signing ceremony in the Roosevelt Room. During this, he appeared confused and disoriented when a reporter asked him a question.

Video clips from the moment went viral and showed Trump staring blankly at the room in general. He then had to ask the reporter to repeat the question multiple times before he could answer it.

🚨BREAKING: In stunned confusion, Donald Trump fails to recognize the Congressman who cosponsored his bill – even though he’s standing right behind Trump the entire time. How long will the media ignore these glaring signs of cognitive decline? pic.twitter.com/9eQMqPd3Ef — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 30, 2025

This footage deepened concerns that Trump might be experiencing age-related cognitive decline, even if his team refused to acknowledge the obvious signs. The initiative marks a major step in streamlining health data. It will grant patients digital access to their records in real time.