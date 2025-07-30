Donald Trump Lands in D.C. and Wastes No Time—Heads Straight to Inspect His White House Makeover

As soon as Donald Trump returned to Washington, D.C., he first checked the progress of his White House renovations. The President went on a work and golf trip to Scotland, which ended up being quite eventful after he discussed immigration issues in Europe, taking the UK and EU officials by surprise.

In new footage, Trump is seen taking a stroll through the renovation site, which is still littered with trash bags, a drop sheet, and a red bucket from Home Depot.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, also accompanied the Republican President on Tuesday.

Pointing at the roof, Trump asked the reporters, “It’s not looking too good, right?” He added, “We’re fixing the ceiling.” Then he revealed that he has already picked out some “nice” chandeliers for the room.

Not just the interior, Donald Trump is also renovating the White House Rose Garden for the next few years of his term. While inspecting the progress on Tuesday, he held an impromptu press conference there. The Rose Garden became the first victim of his Trumpification that began in January following his inauguration. In March, Trump said that he wants to make it more “user-friendly.”

“It’s supposed to have events. Every event you have, it’s soaking wet. People can’t—and the women with the high heels, it’s just too much… We use it for press conferences and it doesn’t work because the people fall into the wet grass,” he said.

Photos from the press showed that the Rose Garden renovation project is almost finished. This could mean that the area will be perfectly ready in time for the UFC match Trump wants to host next year.

The POTUS has already changed many things about the White House, including installing two 88-foot flagpoles on North and South lawns. “I didn’t want to go crazy. I thought that would be enough…You know, they’re big. They’re about as big as you can get. We’re proud of it,” he said at that time.

In addition, his love for gold is now scattered throughout the White House. To match his gold curtains and fireplace mantel, he has added a crown molding of it around the ceiling of the Oval Office as well. From drink coasters, vases, to cherubs from his Mar-a-Lago estate, gold is now everywhere at Donald Trump’s beloved White House.

He even considered gold-leafing the corners of the ceiling. However, he noted, “It won’t look good because they’ve never found a paint that looks like gold. So painting it is easy, but it won’t look right.”

Once the current renovation is finished, Donald Trump will start another project inside the White House. He wants to replicate his Florida estate’s Grand Ballroom inside the White House, which could cost up to a whopping $100 million.