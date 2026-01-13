Influencers Couple Leaves Newborn Behind Over Meeting MrBeast, Faces Backlash

Dallin and Bella Lambert, a social media influencer couple, who had shared their infertility journey on Instagram, recently faced backlash because of leaving their newly adopted daughter in the US to visit MrBeast in Dubai.

The couple got married in 2017 and since then, they have been uploading lifestyle content from their home, Arizona, US. A large part of their content focused on their struggles with IVF and the journey they had to undertake to become parents.

After multiple IVF attempts failed, the couple decided to go for adoption. Bella had previously talked about adoption, as reported in Goodmorningamerica, she had said, “Adoption for us was never a last option. It was never like a last resort because of our infertility. We feel so strongly about adoption, and we know that this is the right step for our family.”

In July 2023, they welcomed Story Belle, their daughter. They had announced the news on Instagram, saying, “She is so beautiful, and we feel so blessed her birth mother chose us to be her parents.” Then, in December of last year, the couple announced that they had adopted another child, Renny and shared snaps of her to introduce her to their subscribers.

However, this week, the couple stepped away from parenting content and instead shared how they were spending their time in Dubai. Bella also mentioned why they were there saying, “So excited to be at the @1billionsummit in Dubai. We finally get to announce that we are partnering with @mrbeast to build a village in Ghana. We can’t wait to be a part of this incredible act of kindness! #1billionsummit #1bkindness.”

As reported by Tyla, “1 Billion Followers Summit is the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the economy of content creation. At the event, MrBeast challenged attendees to amplify the global crisis of 272 million children being out of school – a mission that the Lamberts supposedly couldn’t resist being part of.”

However, despite the good intentions of the event, Dallin and Bella started facing backlash for participating because they had left their adopted children back home. One influencer, @adopted_connor, shared the couple’s video with the caption, “What is the world coming to?”

He then added, “I think it’s really important that we try to build secure attachment with this newborn adopted infant, because the first thing that she ever experienced was being removed from her mother.” The influencer did not stop there and continued to mock the couple, adding, “Wait, never mind, babe, I just got an email from MrBeast – we’re going to Dubai.”

Connor also shared a clip of Dallin and Bella in the background of a video of the British star, where they were naturally without their children. He slammed the couple again, saying, “Sorry kids, mommy and daddy don’t have any time to spend with you this week, but don’t worry, we’ll post videos of you on the internet and sell ads to our followers.”

A chunk of netizens seemed to agree with Connor as one user commented, “So glad you called this out!!! I commented similar feelings on their page – actually surprised with how many agreed with me!” Another user added, “Yikes! It’s not a good look! I didn’t leave my kid (not adopted) until they were 10 and 7. Went away for my husband’s 40th and that was hard.” A third user chimed in, “Why am I not surprised? And I mean the baby already will have attachment issues so why not more.”