Influencer Passes Away in Tragic Death – Leaves Millions of Fans Heartbroken

Disclaimer: The article mentions suicide.

TikTok and Instagram influencer Tucker Genal died by suicide, according to authorities at the age of 31. The family is grieving the loss and is still in shock. Tucker used to post for his 2.5 million followers, entertaining them with popular challenge videos.

​He and his brothers used to star in these videos, taking on fun challenges. According to the LA County Medical Examiner’s website, Tucker died on December 11 at his at his home in California. The cause of death was suicide.

His brothers, Connor and Carson Genal, confirmed the tragic news in a joint Instagram post in which they called Tucker kind and the greatest brother they could have asked for. Their message reads, “I don’t even know where to begin. You were my best friend and an even better big brother. My entire life, I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero.”

What??? Been watching these Genal brothers play rock, paper, scissors then eat on Tiktok and now we won’t be seeing Tucker Genal on their vids? 🥺 https://t.co/KmAl5KSXZN — EM (@eminem712178) December 16, 2025

They also asked for privacy as their family navigates this difficult time. Tucker’s friend, Sean Schutt, shared a tribute on social media, calling him the “kindest, most selfless person.” Tucker’s ex-girlfriend, Courtney Gibson, who is also a TikTok influencer, had previously joined him in making trending dance videos.

​Fans were sympathetic and heartbroken over the TikToker’s death. One user wrote, “This truly breaks my heart. Sending love to you and your family, I’m incredibly grateful I got to share memories with such an amazing person.”

Another one commented, “So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you & your family, Tucker was such a great person, glad we got to share great memories together.” Tucker has more than 346k followers on Instagram.

💔TikTok Influencer Tucker Genal Dead at 31 TikTok star #TuckerGenal was found dead in his Los Angeles, California Creator of viral skits with brothers Carson & Connor Genal, he had 2.5M+ followers & a Furman University business degree#Tiktok #AFazenda #Influencer #โหวตโดยอง pic.twitter.com/BqghJ3lmdC — Rapid Reveal (@rapid_reveal) December 16, 2025

People found him down-to-earth and entertaining at the same time. Many of his followers were in disbelief and did not suspect his mental struggles. Thousands of them wrote rest in peace and rest easy under his post. ​

Tucker’s last social media post was a carousel, sharing one photo from each month to look back on how the year went by. In the caption, he wrote, “Wish I could relive some of these moments twice. Here’s a photo from every month this past year.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or chat via 988lifeline.org.