‘Please Remain Vigilant’ – Indiana Judge & His Wife Shot In Their Home

Police in Lafayette, Indiana warned the public to remain vigilant as the shooter is still at large after shooting a judge and his wife in their home on Sunday afternoon.

ABC News reports are that the Tippecanoe County Supreme Court Judge wife and his wife were shot in their suburban home, but luckily they survived the experience. The Chief Justice of Indiana wrote about the nonfatal shooting in a letter to Indiana judges about the incident.

According to Lafayette, Indiana police, they were called out shortly after 2:15 pm to the 1700 block of Mill Pond Lane for a reported shooting. Once at the home, police found Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, had been shot. The judge was shot in his arm, while his wife took a bullet in her hip. After receiving medical care, the couple remains stable.

According to Indiana Justice Loretta H. Rush, Meyer is a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge and a long-time friend.

“I am deeply grateful he and his wife Kim are alive after having been shot in their home. Their health and well-being are of utmost concern to me,” Rush said, adding that the shooter is still at large.

“I worry about the safety of all our judges. As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge’s family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law,” Rush added. “Please remain vigilant for your own security.”

The reports that Kimberly Meyer thanked first responders and the community in a statement released by police, saying:

“I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work,” she said. “We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate. We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident.”

Meanwhile, Judge Meyer, 66, had recently announced plans to retire at the end of 2026. In his 12 years on the bench, the judge has presided over a number of high-profile cases.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski deemed the shooting a “senseless, unacceptable act.” The FBI is now involved in the investigation of the incident.

In a police dispatch on Sunday, a caller notified the police that a man had knocked on the Meyer’s door, claiming that he had found their dog. He then shot through the front door before fleeing the scene.

In recent months, public servants have become increasingly concerned over their personal safety. In 2025 alone, the home of Pennsylvania governor, Gov. Josh Shapiro, was set on fire as he and his family was asleep. Moreover, the Republican Party’s headquarters in New Mexico was firebombed. In further incident, a Democratic state representative in Minnesota, Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in their home.