2026 New Year Giveaway
Politics

“ICE Needs to Be Totally Torn Down” — Sen. Ruben Gallego Calls to Rebuild Federal Agency After Minneapolis Shooting

Published on: January 19, 2026 at 8:01 AM ET

Gallego draws a line on ICE.

Sohini Sengupta
Written By Sohini Sengupta
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
After the deadly Minneapolis shooting, Ruben Gallego threatens to shut down ICE funding
Ruben Gallego threatens to shut down ICE funding after Minneapolis shooting | Images via X/RubenGallego and PICRYL

The temperature around Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) just spiked thanks to Sen. Ruben Gallego. After the deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis, the Arizona Democrat says the agency may need to be rebuilt from scratch. In Washington, Congress really is approaching a funding deadline that could put ICE on the chopping block.

Gallego was on CNN’s State of the Union on Jan. 18. There, he said, ICE has become a “goon squad,” and is primarily considered a threat. If reforms aren’t written into the Department of Homeland Security’s next spending bill, Gallego is prepared to freeze funding.

Yes, even if that shuts down this portion of the government.

Gallego sits on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. He argued that immigration enforcement doesn’t have to look like this.

He spoke about the time when he was campaigning in Arizona, which is a border state with some of the country’s most authoritarian immigration policies and said voters want targeted enforcement of serious criminals.

ICE, Gallego advised, should be rebuilt “in the image of what people want,” and with warrants. He also said that they must not cover their faces, that make them look like a “Third World police force.” Gallego also said he agrees with Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who said Congress must use the DHS budget to control the federal government’s lawlessness.

What Gallego said is part of the fallout from the Jan. 7, 2026, killing of Renee Nicole Good. An ICE agent in Minneapolis shot the 37-year-old mother of three. She was later pronounced dead. 

Her death led to vigils in North Carolina, where immigrant rights groups say Good was only documenting ICE activity. Since then, demonstrators have been pepper-sprayed, and an agent even shot a man in the leg after being attacked with a shovel.

Gallego tells us that what will happen in Arizona we have already seen in California and Illinois. He said the operations are an effort by Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller to “punish blue cities.” Gallego believes that a targeted government freeze by cutting off funding can help. He said the agency is racially profiling people, and poorly trained agents are being violent.

Do you think ICE is still serving the public, or has it become something else entirely?

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *