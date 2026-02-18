In This Donald Trump vs Bad Bunny Poll – There Was a Clear Winner

After Bad Bunny gave a spectacular Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Donald Trump wasn’t impressed. Moreover, many talk show hosts were also not impressed due to the show being in the Spanish language.

For this reason, a Yahoo/YouGov poll was run to find out who better represents Americans – Donald Trump or Bad Bunny. The results were maybe not too surprising as 42 percent believe the talented rapper better represents Americans, while 39 percent opted for Trump.

The poll was run by Yahoo! News and YouGov following the Puerto Rican rapper’s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 8. In the poll, 1,704 adult Americans were asked to share their thoughts on the performance. Among the respondents to the poll, 31 percent identified as Democrat supporters, 33 percent were Republicans, and 28 percent identified as independent.

Among the questions posed by the YouGov poll, respondents were asked, “Who better represents America?” Participants had a choice between Bad Bunny, Donald Trump or Not sure. The results revealed that 42 percent of participants believe Bad Bunny better represents America. Meanwhile, 39 percent voted for the US president, and 20 percent were undecided.

Moreover, 60 percent of participants approved of the rapper’s statement, 16 percent disapproved and 24 percent were uncertain.

The Super Bowl halftime show didn’t feel like a protest. It felt like a homecoming. Bad Bunny could have gone another route. He could have used the stage to confront. He could have named names. He could have turned the moment into a culture-war headline. Instead, Benito chose… pic.twitter.com/3WLNkkXnYF — Mariana Atencio (@marianaatencio) February 9, 2026

Meanwhile, 43 percent of the survey participants expressed a positive view of Bad Bunny, while 36 percent had a negative opinion of the music artist. Poll participants were also questioned about their stance on Bad Bunny’s selection as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime entertainer. 44 percent approved of the choice, while 35 percent disapproved, and 21 percent were undecided.

Next, respondents were questioned on Super Bowl viewership and 51 percent confirmed that they did watch the game, while 49 percent did not. As to the halftime show viewership, 47 percent of participants watched the show, while 53 percent did not.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny’s appointment as the halftime Super Bowl act led to fury among MAGA folk, who considered the selection “un-American,” despite the fact that Puerto Rico is US territory and Bad Bunny holds American citizenship.

One of the MAGA critics’ pet peeves was the fact that the show was performed exclusively in Spanish, despite the fact that the US has no officially recognized national language. Due to this, the late Charlie Kirk’s conservative group Turning Point USA, presented an alternative halftime option, which drew Trump’s approval.

Turning Point USA is serving up an alternative halftime show for people who love ICE and hate music pic.twitter.com/ZaIYZa7o5H — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2026

The show was titled the All-American Halftime Show and featured Kid Rock as the main act, and was originally scheduled to air on X (formerly Twitter and still that to many). However, licensing complications led to a last-minute platform change.

While some viewers migrated from the NBC TV coverage to the YouTube live feed, it is clear from statistics that Bad Bunny attracted a remarkable audience. Meanwhile, guess what was aired at Mar-a-Lago that night?

YOOOOOO, after all that hollering, they didn’t even want to watch that Turning Point garbage at MAGA Central, they watched Bad Bunny’s beautiful halftime show at Mar-a-Lago!! BWAHAHAHA!! 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/MxOh0oKkbx — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 9, 2026

Although some viewers migrated from NBC’s television coverage to the YouTube live feed, statistics demonstrated that Bad Bunny’s showcase attracted a remarkable audience. In fact, Super Bowl LX became the most-watched program on NBC of all times. Meanwhile, the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show grabbed an average of 128.2 million viewers between 8:15 and 8:30 pm EST, across the US.

I told my Jamaican friend Trump didn’t like Bad Bunny. She said, “That guy doesn’t like ANYBODY. He must hate to be alive.” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 9, 2026

Moreover, the halftime show smashed records by attracting over four billion social media views in the initial 24 hours. This represents a 137 percent increase compared to previous years. The show featured unexpected guest appearances and a colorful and took viewers on a colorful Caribbean journey, where Bad Bunny wholeheartedly embraced his heritage.

Among the stage appearances were Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Young Miko, Karol G and David Grutman. All were welcomed by the enthusiastic audience and gave an extra touch to the show.