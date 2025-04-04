Jennifer Aniston Calls Pedro Pascal ‘As Nice As He Seems’—And Fans Think Love Might Be in the Air

Jennifer Aniston is making news again with her rumored dating life. It looks like she is into Pedro Pascal. She seems smitten by the Last of Us actor as she posted a sweet birthday wish for him on her Instagram story.

The caption of the story was “Happy Birthday, PP!” along with two birthday emojis. Aniston has even nicknamed the actor as PP. She is not hiding her connection to Pascal as she is often saying kind words about him. We can absolutely agree as Pedro is a sweetheart and everyone thinks he’s the nicest.

Aniston also shared a drawing of a therapy session where the therapist is telling the patient how strange things have been lately. Everyone’s faith in humanity depends on whether Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems.

To this, Aniston captioned the drawing saying, “Can confirm – as nice as he seems.”

Apart from the birthday tribute, several stars were seen during the dinner at the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel. This was a three-hour-long dinner where Aniston and Pascal were seen together. They were at the valet area before going to their respective ways.

Jennifer Aniston sends Pedro Pascal romance rumors into overdrive with sweet public message after dinner date https://t.co/sSDCAg6tvO — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 4, 2025

Dating rumors are not a new thing for Aniston. Jennifer has always been the center of rumors when it comes to dating as fans associated her with Obama earlier. She had to come forward to clarify the rumors were fake and how appalled she was by them.

Earlier, there were rumors that Jennifer was dating a mystery guy. As she does not want to disclose her identity, most of her dates are set by her management and friends. She follows this rule to ensure privacy for both parties.

As we know, Pascal is very private about his life; he was seen responding to the dating rumors with Aniston. He said, “We’re friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends.” Pedro likes to be respectful and keep his romances private. That’s why he does not even do paparazzi games and public romances.

According to an insider, he does like Jennifer but he would not appreciate the public scrutiny the romance will bring to his life. Just by having dinner with Aniston, several rumors have started and the gossip of them dating isn’t dying any time soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly)

Moreover, he has himself denied the dating rumors, so we don’t have much clarity yet. Maybe Aniston is on a revenge dating mode. Recently, her ex-husband got married in a private ceremony. She may not bother much but the secrecy of the event caught her off guard.

As per the sources, this has given Aniston a reality check that she needs to get into the dating game and find the right partner. She is brave about stepping into the dating world with specifically curated dates for her. This approach seems sane since she’s always in the public light. After her marriage to Theroux, she has not been in a relationship since 2018. She has only focused on her career.

Now, she deserves some break and romance in her life!