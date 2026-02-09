Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Dress Pays A Subtle Tribute To Bad Bunny’s Roots

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance was essentially a homage to his Puerto Rican culture. Paying respect to the Latin diaspora, every detail of the 31-year-old musician’s performance emphasized the beauty of his cultural ancestry. He was joined mid-performance by Lady Gaga, who chose attire that paid a subtle tribute to Bad Bunny’s roots.

Wearing a custom Luar gown, Gaga performed a salsa version of Die With a Smile. Her blue flamenco dress was paired with Chopard earrings and red ankle-strap heels. She also wore a statement bright red flower brooch, a single flor de maga. The heart-shaped flower, with five curled petals and a yellow pistil, grows only in Puerto Rico and was therefore Gaga’s way of honoring Bad Bunny’s heritage.

Gaga completed her look with bright red lipstick and red nail polish. She danced and sang alongside Bad Bunny onstage, which was an extension of her support for the artist, as she had a visibly emotional reaction when Bad Bunny won Album of the Year at the Grammys for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Gaga said, “I’m just so happy for him and you know, what he means to people is so incredibly important. He’s a brilliant musician and human being. He’s so incredibly kind, and I thought what he said was incredibly important right now and so inspiring.”

She then added, “What’s happening in this country is incredibly heartbreaking, and we’re so lucky to have leaders like him that are speaking up for what is true and what is right.”

While Lady Gaga’s guest appearance highlights a moment of much-needed cultural amalgamation in America, the MAGA base has been upset with the choice of performers in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. President Donald Trump has been so disappointed with singers like Bad Bunny and bands like Green Day performing at the Super Bowl that he chose not to attend the game and instead hosted his own Super Bowl halftime party at Mar-a-Lago, where Kid Rock led the performance.

Bad Bunny has been thoroughly vocal in his criticism of Trump and the way the current administration is dealing with immigration in America. The MAGA base likes to believe that the singer is not American because of his Puerto Rican heritage, but that is simply misinformation.

Bad Bunny has also made it a point to speak in his mother tongue, Spanish, during a number of his speeches, which further agitates MAGA supporters, as they believe that America only consists of people who speak English. The singer slammed such people and ICE during his Grammy speech, as he said, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”

In his Album of the Year speech, Bad Bunny started in Spanish, as he said, “Puerto Rico, believe me when I say that we are so much bigger than 100 by 35 [miles], and there is nothing that exists that we can’t accomplish. Thank God, thank you to the academy, thank you to all the people who have believed in me throughout my whole career. To all the people who worked on this album. Thank you, Mami, for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico. I love you.”

He then switched to English for a while, adding, “I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.” Then, switching back to Spanish, he ended his speech, saying, “For all the people who have lost a loved one and even then have had to continue moving forward and continue with so much strength, this award is for you all.”

With Lady Gaga joining Bad Bunny onstage in an attire that spoke volumes and marked a departure from her usual style, it now remains to be seen what new jabs the MAGA base comes up with to discredit both of these extremely talented artists.