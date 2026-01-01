It’s been barely a few months since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s nuptials, and it seems their romance and chemistry are clearly left under the bus. As the duo barely crossed the half-year mark of their marriage, they were spotted vacationing hard as a part of their personal holiday tradition.

The duo first jetted off to Aspen, where they rang in Christmas. And now, they have headed over to the French Caribbean island of St Barth’s for New Year’s Eve. Recently, a viral video posted by an anonymous insider captured Bezos and Sanchez partying at a chic restaurant-turned-club named Nikki Beach Saint Barth.

​The expensive property had caviar and wagyu beef as part of its extensive lunch menu. As the couple seemed to be quite enjoying the holiday spirit, the video did not fail to capture the strange awkwardness between the duo. As such, it has not been a new fact that there are whispers of a mismatch reported between Jeff and Lauren. Quite incidentally, these had stirred the minute the two began dating, while several other insiders confirmed the same through anecdotes from their relationship.

​Now coming back to their viral video from vacation, the couple can be seen seated next to each other on a vast table, as they watched the action inside the restaurant. Well, the staff was celebrating one of the guests’ birthdays with a bottle service. As blaring club music blew on speakers, the waitstaff could be seen dancing down aisles of seats with candles, and some even carried a huge champagne bottle. Some more carried a Happy Birthday banner cutout, while two others rode a motorcycle inside the eatery.

​Speaking of Lauren, she was surprisingly seen rising from her seat as the clip began. Enjoying the beats of the music, she energetically clapped and danced to the tunes while filming the party on her phone. Interestingly, Bezos remained calmly composed in his seat and gently clapped as he appeared coldly detached from his wife and everything that was happening around.

​In fact, in extension, it also felt that while Lauren Sanchez was too comfortable with the island vibe and extremely spirited, her husband looked a little worn down, being slightly amused and embarrassed at the same time.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are kicking off the new year in St. Barts. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/G3fHZKrzRh — Page Six (@PageSix) December 29, 2025

The video has already gone viral across social media, and people cannot help but spot the stark indifference between Jeff Bezos and his wife. Sharing their unimpressed views, one of the users wrote, “There is no way this guy has a billion dollars, and this is what he can come up with.” Another user commented, “There’s nothing relaxing about this lifestyle.” There were some others who were of the opinion that the massive age difference between the two of them was perhaps the reason for their apparent distance.

​A netizen mocked the same and penned, “This is the point in his life he should be chilling with his wife and grandchildren.” For the unversed, Lauren happens to be six years younger than her husband and has three children, all of whom are currently in their teen years. As a result, critics were quick to deduce that because of the huge generation gap, it was as if the former Amazon CEO was simply trying to keep up with his young wife.

​Besides their evident difference in behavior, it seems both Jeff and Lauren’s sense of style has also raised quite a few eyebrows. With a closer look at both over the years, it seems the latter is more experimental with her choices and prefers daring styles. Meanwhile, the businessman goes down with more casual and sophisticated picks in his wardrobe.

One of the onlookers on social media further suggested another different reason for their mismatched vibe and wrote, “Money can buy access and immunity, but it can’t manufacture purpose or genuine enjoyment.”

​Only time will tell if everything is sailing smoothly between the elite couple or if there’s reason for worry.