Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Guest List Had Surprises – You Won’t Believe Who Was Missing Besides Her Own Brother

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos got married in a dreamy destination wedding in Venice. Several celebrities and political figures made it to the guest list for an extravagant three-day affair. It was an intimate affair with more friends than family.

You’d assume family members would get a priority when it comes to wedding guest lists. However, in the case of Sanchez Bezos, not all relatives were invited for various reasons. Lauren’s estranged brother wasn’t the only relative who didn’t receive an invite.

But her own mother didn’t make it for the billionaire couple’s nuptials. The reason was her mother’s interference with her relationship with Jeff Bezos. Meanwhile, her other two siblings Elena and Paul were present at the wedding.

Michael was the missing one as the two have not spoken since 2020. The main reason Michael was left off the guest list was the leaked messages controversy. According to a piece on the National Enquirer, he leaked photos and messages between Jeff and Lauren back in 2019, revealing the two were having an affair.

This was the same time as Jeff had announced his divorce, and Sanchez was in the middle of a divorce, too. The message leak ended up being a huge legal battle that is still going on. And for Sanchez’s mother, Eleanor, she made an effort to reunite her kids, but ended up causing a family fight.

When she tried to resolve things between Lauren and Michael, it caused a major falling out and drove them further apart. Lauren has not spoken to her ever since and decided not to invite her to the wedding.

Michael emphasizes his innocence and maintains that he did not sell the photos and videos. He said, ‘I would never sell out my sister. Everything I did was to protect Jeff and Lauren. Lauren has spoken about her mother in public, acknowledging her upbringing. In a 2024 interview with Elle, she stated, ‘My mom worked extremely hard, so I would spend the night at my grandmother’s a lot. My dad and my mom were both pilots. They had day jobs, but they would take me to the airport when they would go flying.’



Although she did not invite her to her big day, she still reminisces about the good old days and cherishes her memories with her mother. She appreciates how her parents added to her love of flying, encouraging her to do the same. Reconciliation with Michael may not happen but maybe Sanchez will be able to reunite with her mother in future.