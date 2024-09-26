Idaho Man Arrested for Making Nine Threatening Calls to Assassinate Trump: "I Will Kill Him"

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

Former president Donald Trump escaped two failed assassination attempts in two months and new reports suggest a third attempt has been thwarted with the arrest of an Idaho man. Court filings allege that Warren Jones Crazybull, 64, of Sandpoint, threatened to assassinate the Republican leader in phone calls made to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Crazybull called Trump's residence at least nine times on July 31. A day later, he was taken into custody and on August 20, a federal court in Idaho filed an indictment against him. On one allegation of threatening a past president, the suspect entered a not-guilty plea. The trial is slated to begin on October 28.

According to the Daily Mail, Crazybull allegedly vowed to 'find Trump' and promised he would be 'going down to Bedminster tomorrow.' These details were first made public on Monday, in a court affidavit. "I am going to down him personally, and kill him," the suspect stated during a call, as per the lawsuit filed with the Department of Justice.

Mar-a-Lago security had noted that the calls came from the same number with the caller ID 'Warren Jones' and reported these details to the Secret Service. In the aftermath of the same, Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, attributed the threats to Vice President Kamala Harris and the Left's rhetoric on the GOP nominee. "Kamala Harris and liberal Democrats are the ones who are deranged," Cheung said in a statement. "There have been two heinous assassination attempts on President Trump, and their violent rhetoric is directly to blame."

Cheung further demanded that Democrats 'tone down their attacks' and 'apologize for their hateful rhetoric.' If not, he claimed, they would be 'explicitly pushing for and inciting more murder' against Trump and Republicans who back him. Violent threats against Trump were also posted on a Facebook page purportedly owned by Crazybull. The site, interestingly, mentioned John John Kennedy Jr., Jeffrey Epstein, and a 'shadow government' too.

As of Tuesday, NBC News was informed by a Meta representative that the page had been taken down. According to the New York Post, the suspect had posted several disturbing messages on his Facebook page under the alias 'Tracy Jones.' “I start driving to the home of this multi-person r-pist Pig Trump to take him down single combat,” one July 31 post read. “I am coming for you Trump,” another proclaimed, as per court records.

Only a few weeks later, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was also captured and charged with attempting to kill Trump on September 15. Route was hiding in the bushed at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. He reportedly waited more than 12 hours to get a clear shot at the former president. An AK-47-style rifle was the weapon of choice for Route.

