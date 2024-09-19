Kamala Harris Got Support From ABC Before Debate, Claims Mystery Staffer in Whistleblower Affidavit

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump had an intense face-off during their first presidential debate on September 10th. According to The Hill, Harris emerged as the clear winner after pre and post-polling suggested that voters were in her favor. However, a shocking piece of evidence claims that the Democratic nominee wanted several additional requirements to obtain an advantage over Trump, including receiving the questions from the ABC network beforehand.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

According to the Daily Mail, the extensively redacted, unverified declaration, apparently signed by a notary and written by an ABC News staffer, was initially made public on Sunday by an X account going by the name "Black Insurrectionist." The documents make various allegations against Harris, including the omission of questions during her time as California Attorney General and her brother-in-law, Tony West.

Here are the 6 pages of the affidavit for easier sharing. I made an error in the original posting. I duplicated page 5. I would also like to note that there are several pages after the verification page that were specifics about the job the whistleblower did and a transcript of… pic.twitter.com/WrszRRGl9E — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 15, 2024

In addition to the aforementioned conditions, it has redactions that hide the identity of the purported employee. The paper also includes a statement from the mystery ABC staffer saying, "I have worked for ABC news for over 10 years in various technical and administrative positions." The said employee 'observed significant transformations in the nature of news reporting at the organization' within that span, as well as a 'shift from unbiased reporting to a model influenced by external factors.' The staffer also seemed to confirm that they are in no way associated or affiliated with Trump.

In case you didn't know, @abc news as reported by CNN Wednesday that Harris accepted the rules of the debate after receiving separate "assurances" that mics could be turned on during the debate and the moderators would explain unheard exchanges. In other words, the moderators… — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 5, 2024

The affidavit also stated that staff members at the ABC office wanted an 'honest debate' and questioned 'the clear skewed [sic] that is well recognized throughout the organization.' Moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News were specifically mentioned in the paper, along with executives from the broadcaster and its affiliated businesses. "It is common knowledge that Debate Moderators as well as Chief Executive Officers of my employer are well known not to support Donald Trump," the document reads.

Yesterday, ABC made a statement regarding the whistleblower affidavit. The only thing ABC said was that they did not give the questions or the topics to the Harris campaign. Well, nobody accused ABC of doing that. ABC has been accused of the following:



1.) Giving the Harris… — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 17, 2024

One section, which is meant to 'raise concerns about procedural fairness,' states that the Harris campaign supposedly "received particular accommodations, including, but not limited to, the providing of a podium significantly smaller than that used by Donald Trump, and assurances regarding split-screen television views that would favorably impact [Harris's] appearance." It also states that while Trump's statements were to be verified during the debate, Harris 'would not face comparable scrutiny.' The affidavit then claims that 'the Harris campaign was provided with sample questions that, while not the exact questions, covered similar topics that would appear during the debate.'

The anonymous ABC staffer claimed to have sent the document to House Speaker Mike Johnson. "I have also dispatched a Federal Express package containing this affidavit, sent on September 9th, 2024, and delivered to my residence on September 10th, 2024, which will remain unopened for potential investigative purposes," the document states. The employee also claimed to have 'secretly recorded several conversations that will prove' the Harris campaign's apparent efforts at skewing the rules of the debate. "I make these statements under the penalty of perjury and without coercion of any kind," it concluded.