“ICE Will Be Deporting Melania” – Democrat Fires Back After Donald Trump’s Alarming Immigration Raids Remark

Donald Trump’s U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have taken over the global news like a storm. It has affected not only the helpless immigrants, but it has also given a chance to the Democrats to have a say in Trump’s policy-making credibility and overall ethics.

Rep Jimmy Gomez, who serves a district in Los Angeles heavily impacted by recent raids, expressed disbelief that Trump has continued to push allegedly brutal immigration rules despite so much unrest throughout America. He took a jab at First Lady Melania Trump after her husband’s recent statement in an interview.

“Haven’t gone far enough?? Any further, and ICE will be deporting Melania…” Gomez posted on Monday on social media. Gomez was responding to a segment from Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ interview, which aired over the weekend, where the president claimed that ICE agents should “go further” in their operations.

Melania Trump was born in Slovenia and came to the U.S. in 1996. She became a naturalised citizen in 2006, one year after marrying Trump in 2005. The First Lady cannot be deported at this point, as she is an official citizen, but the immigration chaos has ignited public scrutiny, particularly given her husband’s stance on immigration.

Donald Trump sat down with anchor Norah O’Donnell, who challenged him by citing viral videos showing ICE agents tackling a young mother, deploying tear gas in residential neighborhoods, and smashing car windows during raids.

Trump replied, “I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by liberal judges put in place by Biden and Obama.” These remarks came after the administration was accused of their ruthless tactics and inhuman treatment of detainees in many detention facilities, like Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz and Chicago’s Broadview facility.

Donald Trump defended the use of aggressive tactics when it came to immigration laws, insisting that “many” of those detained were “murderers” or “criminals thrown out of their countries,” despite evidence showing that the majority of recent ICE arrests involve non-criminal migrants, including day laborers and parents with U.S. citizen children.

Trump and his party remain adamant on their agenda of removing illegal immigrants from the country. He stated, “You came into the country illegally, you’re going to go out.”

Yet, immigration advocates and journalists have pointed out that there is little evidence the administration is helping deported individuals re-enter the U.S. legally, as Trump claimed.

Many immigrants have been wrongly deported in the past; some have been suddenly arrested during protests, picked up from their houses in broad daylight, and kept in bad conditions with no contact with their families, crying for help.

For instance, in October, ICE abruptly detained Paramjit Singh, a 48-year-old green card holder living in Indiana, since July 30. He has been battling a brain tumor and a worsening heart condition.

Despite serving his sentence for a felony ages ago, the government has dug up the 26-year-old case and detained him. Recent cases also include Kasper Eriksen, a Danish father of four U.S. citizen children, who was detained during his citizenship interview despite living and working legally in Mississippi. He remains held in a Louisiana detention facility.

CBS was accused of handling the interview in a biased manner, using footage allegedly edited by Trump’s own media team. This interview marked his first appearance on “60 Minutes” in over five years, and his first since resolving a legal dispute with CBS News, which had been ongoing since July 2025.

As renewed speculation of POTUS’s declining health began as soon as Trump appeared on the show with his flushed cheeks, we were not surprised to hear his same old views about immigration and mass deportation policies again.

While the future remains uncertain, we do know that this drama isn’t going to end anytime soon!