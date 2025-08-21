ICE May Soon Own a Fleet of Planes—All Thanks to Kristi Noem’s Massive $12 Billion Plan!

Homeland Security Kristi Noem is reportedly advocating for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to acquire its own airline to handle the massive deportation agenda laid out by the Trump campaign.

According to NBC News, the proposal envisions ICE managing a private fleet of around 30 passenger aircraft, potentially costing billions of dollars, to achieve Trump’s stated target of one million deportations annually.

The reported plan represents a major departure from ICE’s long-standing reliance on chartered planes supplied by commercial carriers. Currently, the agency pays roughly $25,000 per flight hour, which covers the pilots and support staff contracted through outside airlines.

By operating its own fleet, ICE would sidestep mounting pushback directed at private carriers that have partnered with the agency.

Estimates suggest the cost would be staggering. Individual aircraft could run anywhere from $80 million to $400 million apiece, with the entire program potentially reaching $12 billion. That sum does not account for recurring expenses such as fuel, crew salaries, and ongoing maintenance.

Jason Houser, who served as ICE’s chief of staff between 2022 and 2023, confirmed to NBC News that the issue of an ICE-operated airline had come up in previous administrations, though it was ultimately shelved due to lack of funding.

“We chartered around 13 to 14 planes at a time because of the amount of money and resources,” Houser explained. He further added “If the goal is to get to 30 to 35,000 removals a month, you would need to double the number of planes.”

The Trump administration has pledged unprecedented funding in pursuit of mass removal operations. The president boasted about directing more than $75 billion toward ICE through what he described as his “Big Beautiful Bill.”

So far, official deportation numbers indicate the administration has been moving at a brisk pace. Data compiled by NBC News shows that approximately 150,000 individuals, counting both forced and voluntary removals, have already left the U.S. within Trump’s first six months back in office.

Supporters of the in-house airline proposal argue it would give ICE more independence while ending reliance on private airlines that have faced public blowback. Avelo Airlines, for instance, recently came under fire for contracting with ICE to transport deportees. Activists branded the company “ICE Air” and launched boycotts against the carrier, accusing it of profiting from deportation flights.

Avelo, which is based in Houston, denied that the protests affected its bottom line. However, in July the airline announced it would end its West Coast operations by mid-August, citing operational adjustments unrelated to its ICE contracts.

Whether Noem’s goal of getting an airline exclusively owned and operated by ICE comes true or not, the idea itself is quite disturbing. It will not only give the already powerful agency more power, but it will also use the American taxpayers’ money in a way that is not exactly beneficial for the citizens.

It now remains to be seen if Trump or The White House administration confirms this news and if Noem’s idea is approved then how long it takes to get these flights up and running.