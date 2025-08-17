News

Masked ICE Agents Pin Down Colombian TikToker in LA – Viral Arrest Video Sparks Outrage Over Violence

Published on: August 17, 2025 at 10:09 AM ET

A video of her violent arrest has gone viral.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Tatiana Martinez was arrested by ICE agents on Friday, August 15.
The Colombian TikToker was pinned down by the ICE agents and is now in detention. (Image Source: Diario_Supremo/X)

A TikToker from Colombia was arrested using violent force by an ICE agent. She was forced out of the vehicle from her residence parking lot and is now in the detention center. She was arrested in her Los Angeles, California, residence, pinned down by the ICE agents.

Masked agents pinned the community activist and journalist, as seen in the video. The video of her arrest has gone viral, and viewers are furious over the violence used to arrest her.

One user pointed out that they used unnecessary intentional force on her. They are also asking for the masks to be banned from the street.

The video shows that she was getting into her car when the ice agent approached her. They dragged her out and used unnecessary violence to pin her down. According to the report, she passed out during the arrest due to the violence and shock.


So she needed medical attention. She was taken to the White Memorial Hospital to get her treated. According to an X post, she is an illegal resident in LA who often posts on social media as a community activist and journalist.

Over the past few weeks, she encouraged her followers to dox the agents and harass them to disrupt the arrests. She has over 37K followers on TikTok and caters to Spanish audiences. Now she herself has been arrested.

She has been posting videos of Trump’s immigrant crackdown and raids. Other details of her immigration status are not revealed.

Trump supporters are calling this arrest right as she was causing violence towards the agents who were just doing their jobs. She was telling the protestors about ICE agents’ whereabouts to disrupt their work.


There have been several arrests in California in the past 2 days. Some people were arrested at the Home Depot, which was called Operation Trojan Horse. A man was also killed by a car, which hit him when he was trying to get away from the agents during the operation.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *