Masked ICE Agents Pin Down Colombian TikToker in LA – Viral Arrest Video Sparks Outrage Over Violence

A TikToker from Colombia was arrested using violent force by an ICE agent. She was forced out of the vehicle from her residence parking lot and is now in the detention center. She was arrested in her Los Angeles, California, residence, pinned down by the ICE agents.

Masked agents pinned the community activist and journalist, as seen in the video. The video of her arrest has gone viral, and viewers are furious over the violence used to arrest her.

One user pointed out that they used unnecessary intentional force on her. They are also asking for the masks to be banned from the street.

The video shows that she was getting into her car when the ice agent approached her. They dragged her out and used unnecessary violence to pin her down. According to the report, she passed out during the arrest due to the violence and shock.

It looks like Masked ICE Nazis in LA just got their SUV towed as they were violently arresting community activist and journalist, Tatiana Martinez.

pic.twitter.com/OAAyavPZ6N — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) August 17, 2025



So she needed medical attention. She was taken to the White Memorial Hospital to get her treated. According to an X post, she is an illegal resident in LA who often posts on social media as a community activist and journalist.

Over the past few weeks, she encouraged her followers to dox the agents and harass them to disrupt the arrests. She has over 37K followers on TikTok and caters to Spanish audiences. Now she herself has been arrested.

She has been posting videos of Trump’s immigrant crackdown and raids. Other details of her immigration status are not revealed.

Trump supporters are calling this arrest right as she was causing violence towards the agents who were just doing their jobs. She was telling the protestors about ICE agents’ whereabouts to disrupt their work.

#VIDEO | #Internacional 🚨 Tatiana Martínez, inmigrante indocumentada y conocida en redes por exponer a agentes de ICE y alentar a sus seguidores a interrumpir operativos, fue arrestada en #LosÁngeles. Según trascendió se resistió al ser sacada de su Tesla, desmayó y fue…



There have been several arrests in California in the past 2 days. Some people were arrested at the Home Depot, which was called Operation Trojan Horse. A man was also killed by a car, which hit him when he was trying to get away from the agents during the operation.