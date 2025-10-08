ICE Barbie Kristi Noem Lashes Out as Man Protests in Chicken Suit – Calls Him ‘Uneducated and…’

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was on a brief tour in Portland, Oregon, where she witnessed a small protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Tuesday. Kristi Noem was stationed atop the roof of the ICE facility, where she saw one of the protestors dressed in a, wait for it…chicken costume. Noem’s visit to Portland was timed after President Donald Trump described the situation as a “war zone.”

MAGA influencer Benny Johnson shared a video from Kristi Noem’s Portland visit on his official X handle. He captioned the video, “BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stares down army of Antifa and a guy in a chicken suit from the rooftop of the ICE facility here in Portland.”

The protest for Kristi Noem outside of the Portland ICE facility is huge👀🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jeIpQeWSgu — Jay Mac 🇺🇸 (@Jay_Mac1776) October 7, 2025

In a segment of the clip, Johnson is seen asking Kristi Noem what she thinks of the man in the chicken suit. To which her response was, “Man in the chicken outfit? I just see him now. Goodness sakes. You can do better.” She called the protesters “uneducated and ill-informed.” Johnson signed off the post with a chicken emoji and wrote, “Noem isn’t chicken.”

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stares down army of Antifa and a guy in a chicken suit from the rooftop of the ICE facility here in Portland. Noem says: “Hey; Guy in the chicken suit. You can do better. Too bad they are uneducated and ill-informed.” Noem isn’t chicken:🐥 pic.twitter.com/2MQjf1HoFQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2025

The Internet was quick to slam the video. Users on X were having a field day over Benny Johnson’s “Army of Antifa” comment, dropping remarks in the thread like, “Army of Antifa? Where? There’s like 10 people in that video.” The Portland protests have been largely peaceful with people showing up in over-the top costumes.

With a hint of sarcasm, another user added, “They should probably send in the full active-duty marines, right? I see about 10 people down there. Serious threat! Those 10 people might take over the whole building! It will be anarchy.”

Netizens weren’t willing to move past the “Army of Antifa” comment. “Calm down drama queen, that’s like a dozen people, one of them in a chicken suit,” a user wrote, explaining how there were just 10 people in the premises.

The video quickly turned into a meme goldmine of sorts. “An army?!?! Bahahhahahaha! It is like 20 people and a chicken! Lmaooooo! I love MAGA getting raged baited and trolled… And they don’t even know it,” commented a fan. More chicken memes followed.

The chicken suit guy eclipsed the entire thread. Case in point, “The guy in the chicken suit looks threatening. I think we need all our people on this right away. I think more camera crews are needed as well.” Another one added, “Notice the city in flames… a war zone. Threatened by a guy in a chicken suit.”

Memes and trolling notwithstanding, MAGA influencer Benny Johnson went on to post even more clippings from Kristi Noem’s Portland visit and the said “army.” In a separate X post, Johnson wrote, “Thank you Jesse Watters and Fox News for featuring our reporting with Sec. Kristi Noem on the rooftop of Portland’s ICE facility today. She stood at the edge and stared down Antifa and a dude in a chicken suit. Straight savage.”

Amid the ongoing ICE protests in Portland, Donald Trump announced that he would be deploying the National Guard to the area to minimize “domestic terrorists.” The protests in Portland gained momentum post the arrest of conservative influencer Nick Sortor, allegedly for disorderly conduct.

Kristi Noem, in a recent interview with Fox News, debriefed her meeting with the Mayor of Portland and said, “What I told him is that if he did not follow through on some of these security measures for our officers… we’re going to send 4x the amount of federal officers here so that the people of Portland could have some safety.”

According to the Portland Police, over the weekend, two protestors were arrested for blocking traffic. “Most people moved to the sidewalk, but two individuals refused to move despite repeated requests. They were also observed engaging in aggressive behavior toward each other in the street, both using sound amplification devices. Officers on RRT moved in and arrested two men,” read the statement from the Portland Police.