Whoopi Goldberg Stuns With Outrageous Tip on How to Fool ICE at Super Bowl

Whoopi Goldberg leaves fans stunned after dropping a bizarre Super Bowl tip on outsmarting ICE at the Super Bowl.

Goldberg couldn’t resist jumping into the MAGA meltdown over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime gig. On Monday’s The View, she dished out her unusual tips for fans planning to attend the February showdown in Santa Clara, California.

Many MAGA supporters are fuming over the Super Bowl’s artist pick — not only because Bad Bunny performs in Spanish, but also after he revealed he’s avoiding U.S. tours out of fear his fans could be targeted by ICE.

‘SNL’ MOCKS HEGSETH, TRUMP IN SEASON PREMIERE: After the White House made a statement criticizing Saturday’s episode hosted by Bad Bunny, ‘The View’ co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/nFSOf56Fls — The View (@TheView) October 6, 2025

Since then, the Department of Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski has threatened that ICE agents will be present at the game.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Lewandowski said during an interview with right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson. “We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to how it used to be.”

Whoopi Goldberg questioned how DHS Secretary Kristi Noem could possibly tell who’s in the country illegally and who isn’t. “Because the Supreme Court has given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish accent, who has a dark skin,” co-host Joy Behar explained.

Goldberg then tossed out a wild idea on how to fool ICE, though it was clearly meant as a joke.

“Everybody, get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun, that’s the first thing. And then — and this is the only time you can probably ever do this — give yourself a Latin accent, and just see if she can tell who’s who.”

Interestingly, Joy Behar chimed in, saying there might actually be some historical precedent for Whoopi Goldberg’s joke.

“During the Nazi occupation there was one country, I believe it was Denmark or Norway, one of those — where everybody put the Jewish star on and they didn’t know who was Jewish or who was not,” Behar chimed in. “So what you are saying is very smart.”

On October 4, Bad Bunny kicked off Season 51 of Saturday Night Live. “It’s good to be back. This is my second time hosting and fourth time being here,” Bad Bunny said during his opening monologue. “I think Marcello (Hernandez) is getting nervous that Lorne (Michaels) has a new favorite Latino.”

The rapper then played a montage of Fox News anchors, altered to make it sound like they were praising him. “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president,” the edited clip stated.

According to Fox News, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed the administration would be sending immigration officials to the Super Bowl, calling the NFL “so weak” for their choice of performer.

“I have the responsibility to make sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave safely. That’s what America’s about,” Noem said. “We’ll be all over that place.”