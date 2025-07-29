ICE Barbie Goes Cowboy—Kristi Noem’s CBP Cosplay Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Use of Taxpayer Funds

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem makes sure she’s in the news! Just like her boss, Trump! Sometimes for her alleged cosmetic surgeries, and other times, a mere social media post! On July 26, 2025, she posted on social media to mark National Cowboy Day.

The image featured her and members of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Horse Patrol, all wearing cowboy hats and riding horses. Noem captioned the post: “Patriotism. Courage. Professionalism. We are so proud of our CBP horse patrol every day, and especially today on National Cowboy Day!”

As per The Irish Star, the post quickly drew criticism. Commenters accused Noem of wasting taxpayer money and “cosplaying” as a cowboy. One user wrote, “Wasting taxpayers’ money again on a photo op?” Others commented, “Cool, stop cosplaying,” and “Any excuse to put on a costume — what a joke.”

The CBP Horse Patrol is a specialized unit of the U.S. Border Patrol, used in areas where vehicles can’t operate due to rough terrain. This incident isn’t the first time Kristi Noem has been criticized for her public image. She recently posted about a visit to the CBP’s Unmanned Technology Operations Center, where she spoke about the use of drone technology in national security.

Online users responded harshly, with some calling her a “cosplaying Barbie” and calling her “incompetent.” One user referenced her role in controversial immigration enforcement: “She’s arresting U.S. citizens now.” Kristi has been a key figure under the Trump administration’s immigration policy and has been under fire for her department’s handling of undocumented immigrants.

She has been ruthless and direct when it comes to deporting and detaining illegal immigrants. Critics have accused the administration of violating due process and detaining individuals without proper legal procedure. According to The Washington Post, over half of those deported since January 20 have no criminal record.

In addition, reports reveal that the infamous detention facility for illegal inmates in the Florida Everglades is nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” Situated in the Everglades, Florida, roughly 250 are being held solely for immigration violations—civil offences, not crimes.

Meanwhile, among the more controversial cases was the arrest of a Massachusetts high school student, a U.S. citizen. ICE claimed he was in the country illegally and detained him. As per The Irish Star, the young boy was found to be in the United States illegally and subject to removal proceedings, so officers made the arrest.”

However, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey claimed that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities accepted that the student had no criminal record and he had valid documentation to be in the country. She called for his immediate release. Similarly, another case involved Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian green card holder and activist.

ICE authorities arrested him at his apartment despite having valid legal documentation, which his wife presented at the time. He was detained for three months before being released from a facility in Louisiana on June 20, 2025. Several others, like Khalid, have been arrested, and many others have also sued the Trump administration.

Some immigrants have also reportedly vanished right before their court hearing dates after they were arrested and kept in poor conditions. Despite massive protests in Los Angeles and outrage on social media platforms, Kristi Noem and the administration seem unbothered about how poorly the issue has been handled.

As Secretary of Homeland Security, Noem’s leadership continues to spark debate. Many Americans have accused the Trump administration of heading towards an “authoritarian” and “fascist” style of governance, where the essence of democracy seems to be under complete threat.