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ICE Agents Shoot Man Multiple Times; Attorney’s Claims Contradict Officers’ Account

Published on: April 10, 2026 at 7:02 AM ET

Three agents were surrounding his vehicle, and two opened fire.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Man shot by ICE agents multiple times in Northern California
The ICE agents claimed the victim “weaponized his vehicle,” and they had to fire defensive shots at him. (Image Credit: YouTube/ FOX40 News; picryl/ @ US Defense Visual Information Distribution Service)

A man was shot multiple times by ICE agents in Northern California. 36-year-old Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez suffered multiple injuries on his body, including to his face, and remains hospitalized.

His attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, shared updates about his health, saying he was shot more than half a dozen times and has a long recovery ahead. He has already had three surgeries to fix the severe damage from the bullets.

According to his lawyers, officers began firing at him, after which he backed up his car. His attorney said, “He was trying to get away because he’d already been shot at, and he was just scared that he was going to die.”

In the past, federal agents have killed Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, and later described them as domestic terrorists and threats to agents. Similarly, agents said Hernandez was weaponizing his car, so the officers had to open fire.

Kolasinski also added that the number of bullets that struck Hernandez remains unclear. He stated, “(it’s because) what they do when they enter your body.” He said Hernandez believed it was a routine traffic stop when he was pulled over.

However, after asking for his driver’s license, officers attempted to take him into custody. Upon learning this, he asked to call his wife. He did not step out of the vehicle when officers asked him to. Kolasinski said, “He was simply saying he wanted to call his wife, and somebody shot him.” The investigation is ongoing.

There have been conflicting statements, as the department claimed Hernandez was involved with a gang and was in the country illegally. They described him as an 18th Street Gang Member wanted for murder in El Salvador.

ICE Director Todd Lyons’ statement reads, “He weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over. Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public.”

According to NBC affiliate KCRA, a witness’ dashcam video shows three officers surrounding his vehicle. At least two of them opened fire when the car was backing up. The video has no sound, so the initial gunfire cannot be heard. Kolasinski revealed Hernandez backed up the car to get away because he was already being shot at. Meanwhile, the officers said they opened fire when he started the vehicle.

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