ICE Agents Shoot Man Multiple Times; Attorney’s Claims Contradict Officers’ Account

A man was shot multiple times by ICE agents in Northern California. 36-year-old Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez suffered multiple injuries on his body, including to his face, and remains hospitalized.

His attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, shared updates about his health, saying he was shot more than half a dozen times and has a long recovery ahead. He has already had three surgeries to fix the severe damage from the bullets.

According to his lawyers, officers began firing at him, after which he backed up his car. His attorney said, “He was trying to get away because he’d already been shot at, and he was just scared that he was going to die.”

An attorney for a man shot by ICE agents during an arrest in central California said Wednesday that his client did not try to run over officers with his car and disputed claims that he has a warrant out for his arrest in El Salvador. Read more: https://t.co/8YyynEVItb pic.twitter.com/700bo8gsXY — WGN Morning News (@WGNMorningNews) April 9, 2026

In the past, federal agents have killed Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, and later described them as domestic terrorists and threats to agents. Similarly, agents said Hernandez was weaponizing his car, so the officers had to open fire.

Kolasinski also added that the number of bullets that struck Hernandez remains unclear. He stated, “(it’s because) what they do when they enter your body.” He said Hernandez believed it was a routine traffic stop when he was pulled over.

However, after asking for his driver’s license, officers attempted to take him into custody. Upon learning this, he asked to call his wife. He did not step out of the vehicle when officers asked him to. Kolasinski said, “He was simply saying he wanted to call his wife, and somebody shot him.” The investigation is ongoing.

Dashcam Footage Captures Moment ICE Agents Open Fire in Patterson Shooting Dashcam footage from Patterson, California shows the moment authorities say Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez allegedly drove his vehicle toward ICE agents during a targeted stop, prompting officers to open… pic.twitter.com/F1gaPmeGqo — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) April 8, 2026

There have been conflicting statements, as the department claimed Hernandez was involved with a gang and was in the country illegally. They described him as an 18th Street Gang Member wanted for murder in El Salvador.

ICE Director Todd Lyons’ statement reads, “He weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over. Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public.”

According to NBC affiliate KCRA, a witness’ dashcam video shows three officers surrounding his vehicle. At least two of them opened fire when the car was backing up. The video has no sound, so the initial gunfire cannot be heard. Kolasinski revealed Hernandez backed up the car to get away because he was already being shot at. Meanwhile, the officers said they opened fire when he started the vehicle.