“I Know That There’s Co-Conspirators”: Epstein Victim Calls Out Others Involved

Rachel Benavidez, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, finally spoke out about what happened at the ranch of the disgraced financier. NBC News reported that Benavidez is one of the 10 victims who have claimed to have been groomed and assaulted at Epstein’s Zorro ranch in New Mexico.

In an interview with the news outlet, Benavidez said, “Until we are heard, until survivors are heard and believed, then I don’t think there’s ever going to be any justice.”

She and other women have stated that they were lured to the ranch with false promises of money or a decent job. There, they were subjected to physical and sexual assault, in the form of groping, nu-e massaging, ra-e, etc.

Rachel Benavidez, one of 10 women who were assaulted at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch broke her silence today for the first time since the DOJ released the files… Millions of pages released… and still no full accountability. Why? pic.twitter.com/htIfywxyqU — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) April 21, 2026

Benavidez also said that more people should be held accountable for their part in the crime. She said she is willing to disclose further information about what happened to her on the ranch to help in the investigation.

She stated, “I don’t think it’s too late for the truth to come out about people that were involved and helped him and turned a blind eye to his crimes.”

Benavidez also added, “I know that there’s co-conspirators, and there’s people even that I have not named, that I believe were involved and knew what was going on…So I hope that they find the truth so those people can be brought to justice and prosecuted.”

Benavidez spoke with Extra TV in 2020 while promoting a four-hour docuseries called “Surviving Epstein.”

Then she said, “He asked me, like, sexual questions, like, if I liked girls… I don’t believe that he thought what he was doing was wrong. He really thought he was gonna get away with this.”

The DOJ released multiple documents related to Epstein in January, which brought even more attention to the ranch.

The files and an anonymous tip prompted an investigation into the alleged death of two foreign girls.

In coming forward, Virginia Giuffre, Teresa Helm, Rachel Benavidez, Marijke Chartouni, and Sarah Ransome have formed a support system and sisterhood. Here’s what they want you to know. https://t.co/JAabk0zTZ2 pic.twitter.com/DossfuZBou — Glamour (@glamourmag) December 11, 2019

Authorities are investigating reports that two girls died on the property. The investigation is being led by the New Mexico Department of Justice and a “truth commission” established by the state legislature.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez told NBC News, “We are going to do everything we can to get to the bottom of what happened there, follow every lead, no matter how uncomfortable it is or how long it takes, and most importantly, we need to center the voices of victims in this process.”

The state agency also issued a statement regarding their search of the ranch. They noted that they would “continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead.”