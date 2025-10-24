“I Can Subpoena Melania Trump” — Journalist Who Sued the First Lady Reveals What He’ll Ask Her Under Oath

First Lady Melania Trump has landed in legal trouble as author and journalist Michael Wolff sued her for “harassing and intimidating” him, and “inhibiting” his free exercise of speech. Wolff’s bombshell action against Melania came after her legal team threatened him with a lawsuit for “over $1 billion in damages” after he made a controversial claim that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump.

In a chat with TMZ, Wolff said that he’s “looking forward” to questioning Donald Trump and Melania under oath about their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. By doing so, he aims to lift the “dark curtain” on the “secrets” shared between the Trumps and Epstein.

Melania Trump is being dragged into a legal battle with journalist Michael Wolff — who has filed a lawsuit accusing the First Lady of trying to block publication of his upcoming tell-all about her life. Read more: https://t.co/vod1igvcDM pic.twitter.com/sJvtmZCpZy — TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2025

Commenting on Melania’s $1 billion lawsuit threat, Wolff claimed that she attempts to smother “legitimate inquiry” into the Jeffrey Epstein case, which was recently sidelined by the current government.

During the recent episode of The Daily Beast podcast called ‘Inside Trump’s Head‘, Wolff told his co-host Joanna Coles that he can subpoena the couple and question them.

The author said, “I can subpoena the first lady, the president, and anyone else who might shed light on the relationship of Donald Trump and Melania Trump to Jeffrey Epstein.”

“In other words, this might be a way to actually get to the bottom of this story, to open the curtain, the dark curtain. And we’ll see how they feel about that,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MeidasTouch (@meidastouch)

After filing the lawsuit, Wolff is now hoping to get permission from the court to question Trump, whose friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has drawn scrutiny over the years.

Trump claims that he broke ties with the late offender many years ago and has denied any wrongdoing during the time they were close. However, Trump has appeared on several of Epstein’s flight logs in the 1990s, which has led to people making wild assumptions. So far, Trump has not been accused of any crimes by law enforcement, but critics believe that his name might be on Epstein’s infamous “client list,” which the DOJ and FBI now claim “doesn’t exist.”

While the administration said that they won’t be releasing any further files and documents on the Epstein case, Wolff believes that his lawsuit could reveal relevant information that is being withheld from the public.

“This lawsuit is an opportunity to reconstruct their lives together. This is precisely what Donald Trump wants covered up,” Wolff said.

The 72-year-old author interviewed Jeffrey Epstein in 2017 and asked about his relationship with Trump, who was serving his first term at that time.

Wolff claims that Epstein told him that he and Trump were “involved in every aspect of each other’s lives, social lives, sexual lives, business lives.”

Trump has denied these claims and has accused Wolff of spreading lies about him on several occasions. Wolff, however, is adamant to expose Trump and plans to subpoena anyone and everyone who can shed light on the relationship between Epstein and Donald Trump.

“Everybody who was involved in that circle during that time period is someone who we’ll certainly think about calling,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Wolff (@michaelwolffnyc)

Wolff has filed his lawsuit using anti-SLAPP laws, which prevent powerful individuals from using legal actions to suppress journalism.

In response to the lawsuit, Melania’s rep said, “First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct.”