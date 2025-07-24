‘I am the Hunter’ — Donald Trump’s Threatening Revenge Post Sparks Outrage As Critics Call It ‘Embarrassing’ and ‘Unpresidential’

The Trump administration is trying hard to sway the attention away from the Epstein controversy. It’s been just a few weeks when the current government announced that they won’t be releasing Epstein files. What followed was massive outage and criticism from the public. It has also reportedly caused unrest within the MAGA circle as well. As the controversy refuses to die down, Donald Trump‘s PR team is desperately attempting to deflate the situation with bizarre social media posts.

Recently, a poster of the President was shared on the official social media handles of the White House with a caption as controversial as his policies. Trump can be seen posing as a macho man with a stern look, orange makeup and blonde hair. He stands firm with a backdrop of American flags, fireworks and eagles.

The poster had a bold statement from Donald Trump which reads, “I was the hunted—Now I’m the hunter.” The White House shared the poster with the caption: “They came after the wrong man.”

Netizens and critics have found the post in bad taste. Criticizing the recent posts shared on the official White House handles, someone wrote, “This account is very unprofessional.”

A similar comment reads, “This is so embarrassing. I miss the Biden White House account. Professional, sleek and NOT EMBARRASSING.”

“Oh please.. this is so juvenile and unpresidential. Plus the photo is so not the way he looks in real life. It’s hilarious if it wasn’t so ridiculous,” another criticized.

Another comment beneath the post reads: “It’s giving, ‘I was bullied as a kid and I’m getting revenge.'”

Podcaster Lorenzo Maldonado wrote on X, “This post by The White House X account, crosses a line that should concern every American, regardless of party. This isn’t just over the top campaign propaganda. It’s a direct use of government branding to promote one man’s narrative of vengeance, using militaristic imagery and cult like symbolism. “I was the hunted now I’m the hunter”? That’s not the language of democracy. That’s something else entirely. The presidency isn’t a weapon. And the White House isn’t a campaign tool.”

This post by The White House X account, crosses a line that should concern every American, regardless of party. This isn’t just over the top campaign propaganda. It’s a direct use of government branding to promote one man’s narrative of vengeance, using militaristic imagery and… — Lorenzo Maldonado (@TheRealLoDown) July 22, 2025

Professor and author Christina Hoff Sommers labelled the poster, “Cultish and cringe-inducing. Also, insane.”

Cultish and cringe-inducing. Also, insane. https://t.co/5h5QJfcxoj — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) July 22, 2025

Trump’s tone is clearly threatening in the post. But who is he threatening exactly? Well, it’s a no brainer that he is targeting his predecessors, especially Barack Obama.

Recently, Trump accused Obama of ‘treason’ after his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, released a report alleging that the former president was involved in a “treasonous conspiracy.”

The Republicans have claimed in their report that the Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election was a fraud and intended to place Donald Trump in bad light. Trump even shared a fake AI video of the FBI arresting Obama at the White House.

“No. You were convicted. Now you are pretending that others are crooks to normalize your crimes, “Brian Krassenstein criticized Trump’s attempts to target his predecessors.

No. You were convicted. Now you are pretending that others are crooks to normalize your crimes. https://t.co/WgVlunhDMX — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2025

Trump has also been targeting Joe Biden who served as the President between Trump’s two terms. He has questioned Biden’s mental health and his use of an autopen.

Trump has been constantly trying to divert the attention from the Epstein controversy by pointing figures at his rivals. However, his attempts are barely working.

On Trump’s post calling himself the ‘Hunter’, an X user commented, “Do you hunt minors?”

Another wrote, “Trying to distract the public from THE LIST huh?”

Well, it seems Trump will be needing much more than AI videos and weird posters to divert the focus of Americans from the Epstein ‘client list’ which his administration claims doesn’t exist.