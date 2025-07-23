Trump Administration Shares Bizarre AI Video of White House’s ‘Golden Age’ — Netizens Ask, ‘Who’s Running This Sh-t Account?’

An AI video of a golden White House has been doing rounds on social media and you’d almost ignore and scroll unless you notice that it is posted by the official social media handles of the White House. On Tuesday, July 22, the official Instagram page of the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States, shared a small clip of the White House painted in gold as gold coins fell from the sky.

The idea seemed to showcase the self-proclaimed ‘prosperity’ that America has been achieving under the Trump administration, and to take a direct dig at the haters, without realising that it actually isn’t working in their favor. The clip was paired with audio from singer Bruno Mars‘ “24K Magic,” which was released in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

The shocking clip contains a caption imagining a conversation between ‘Haters’ and the White House itself. As the White House claims to be in its ‘Golden Age’, the caption shows the haters saying ‘This is AI’. To this, the White House responds with Bruno Mars’ lyrics, “24k magic in the air.”

This imagined conversation paired with the bizarre AI video has shocked netizens. In the comment section, an Instagram user called it, “Tasteless” and ” low class.”

“Who’s running this sh-t account,” wrote another, as it’s not the first time that cringe AI videos have been posted on the official White House.

A disappointed user commented, “My experience has been that when people remind you multiple times a day, everyday, about how great they are and about what a perfect job they’re doing in every way…it’s usually a sign of insecurity and incompetence.”

A comment reads, “This account is embarrassing,” while another troll comment says, “She has an unwanted man inside her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

White House has been sharing ‘cringe’ AI videos and photos on official social media pages ever since Trump started his second term. In March, the administration made headlines for sharing a ‘Trump Gaza’ AI video which depicted the war-torn Gaza strip as a Dubai style paradise. The video came shortly after Trump announced his vision to invade Gaza and turn it into a holiday paradise.

Weeks later, Trump imagined himself as the new Pope after Pope Francis passed away. The said image, too, ignited a debate on online platforms and in the media as well.

US President Trump just posted a picture of himself as the Pope on the Truth Social. It comes after he told the media this week that he wants to be the next Pope. Here is the interview:

👇

Journalist: Who would you like to see in place of the head of the Vatican? Trump: “I’d… pic.twitter.com/Mol2HvUN0y — Chris Ejiofor 𝕏 (@ChrisEjiofor7) May 3, 2025

Recently, Trump also shared an AI video of the FBI arresting former President Barack Obama in the White House. The video starts with the Democrats including Obama, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden saying, “No one is above the law.” It then shows FBI agents making a forceful arrest of Obama at the White House while Trump sits and watches with a wide smile on his face. It then shows Obama in jail clothes locked behind bars.

The video created massive outrage as people questioned Trump’s mental health for posting something so derogatory for one of the most respectable men in the world.

Netizens are clearly not impressed as the Trump administration has turned the White House page into a meme page sharing fake and cringe videos in an attempt to glorify Donald Trump‘s administration.