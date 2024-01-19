Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Real, but President Joe Biden's Media Is Trying Hard to Conceal the Reality

In a belated acknowledgment last year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) finally confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop, putting to rest years of media suppression and contemplation. Despite self-authenticating emails and forensic examination validating the laptop's existence, some, including Rep. Dan Goldman, continue to cast doubt, suggesting manipulation and speculating on the credibility of those acknowledging its authenticity. This week, the DOJ reiterated the validation of Hunter’s laptop through forensic examination and iCloud backup, with results obtained via a search warrant duplicating information already in the investigator’s possession. Yet, skepticism persists, with figures like Goldman emphasizing manipulation without facilitating concrete evidence to support these claims. The DOJ and FBI's consistent assertion of the laptop’s authenticity in court further challenges these proclamations.

“WE’RE PASSING THE CR…..PREPARE THE HUNTER BIDEN POSTS…..THEY BELIEVED THE JANUARY 6TH TAPES FROM MIKE JOHNSON ON THE LAST CR! WE CAN JUST PRETEND LIKE HUNTER IS GOING TO JAIL AND IT WILL DISTRACT THE PEOPLE FROM THE FACT THAT WE JUST SCREWED THEM OVER AGAIN! JUST HAVE YOUR 21… https://t.co/7H28jUSTuT pic.twitter.com/EIhIEKlGoG — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 19, 2024

Also Read: President Joe Biden’s Primary Competitor Dean Phillips Alleges He's Getting ‘Blackballed’ by Media

During a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing, Goldman attacked journalist Michael Shellenberger, asserting, "You have no idea; you know hard drives can be manipulated. Hard drives can be manipulated by Rudy Giuliani or Russia. There is actual evidence of it, but the point is, it’s not the same thing." However, no compelling evidence supporting this theory has been presented, leaving these claims in the realm of speculation.

The DOJ’s and FBI’s constant claims of the laptop’s authenticity in court further challenge these assertions. Specifically, the Washington Post columnist Philip Bump, a consistent critic of the laptop’s legitimacy, has continued to push false narratives. Even after the media acknowledged the laptop’s authenticity, Bump labeled it a "conspiracy theory." In a recent column, he exclaimed, “Many continue to desperately cast doubts about the laptop, which Hunter himself said might be the product of Russian intelligence. Once again, the last dogs in this fruitless fight are the most partisan among us.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Teresa Kroeger

As per Fox News reports, Bump’s plea for citizens to refrain from personal research amplifies the sentiments of an era marked by "advocacy journalism." His column titled Doing your own research is a good way to end up being wrong, ironically highlights Bump’s aversion to alternative perspectives. Bump’s sense of entitlement is further revealed in a podcast interview where he expressed frustration saying, "I’m gonna lose my mind. I know, because half the country doesn’t actually dig into the issues. Because you don’t listen to the press. I’m sitting here, and I’m telling you, you might be wrong about these things, and you don’t listen . . . you refuse to listen to what I’m saying to you. You asked me on [the podcast] to present evidence. I keep telling you."

Also Read: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Potential Joe Biden Successor, Lands Seven-Figure Book Deal

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

As debates over media responsibility and journalistic integrity continue, Hunter's laptop stands as a symbol of truth amid efforts to suppress and discredit its existence. The evolving narrative surrounding the laptop exemplifies the challenges citizens face seeking unbiased information in an era where media figures grapple with their own biases and agenda-driven reporting. Hunter's laptop has become a focal point in the larger conversation about transparency and trust in media, urging individuals to question narratives and seek the truth independently.

Also Read: Prosecutors Reveal Detection of Cocaine Residue on President's Son Hunter Biden’s Gun Pouch in 2018

More from Inquisitr

Upcoming Republican Debate Canceled After Nikki Haley Says She’ll Participate if Donald Trump Does

President Joe Biden Calls David Axelrod a ‘PR*CK’ for Relentless Public Scrutiny Amid 2024 Polls