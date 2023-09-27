Hunter Biden Sues Rudy Giuliani for Hacking into His Laptop, Seeks Damages Worth $75,000

Hunter Biden has slammed the former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, and his attorney Robert Costello with a lawsuit. Hunter claimed that the two allegedly hacked and manipulated information on an external hard drive on his laptop as per CBS. The President's son is also demanding Giuliani and Costello pay for damages in full.

The former Mayor and attorney have often accosted to having access to Hunter’s hard drive and all the information that lay within it. In addition to this, the lawsuit has listed in great detail the accusations against Giuliani and Costella. It claimed that they have “dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data they were given that was taken or stolen.”

As per reports, Giuliani has been known to have certain conflicts with Hunter in the past and has possibly attempted to portray the President’s son in a negative light. In addition, perhaps claims that he became a “corrupt businessman” due to his father’s political influence and power. Giuliani and Costello confessed to being bestowed with the said hard drive via a computer repairs establishment owner in Delaware.

Who reportedly claimed that Hunter had given his laptop for servicing only to never return to collect it for a whole year. Earlier in May, the very same shop that supplied Giuliani and Costello with the mentioned device was sued by Hunter as well. John Paul Mac Issac, the owner of the place strongly denied any such allegations against him. Issac defended himself by claiming to have “legally obtained” Hunter’s laptop.

Apart from these claims, the lawsuit also slammed Giuliani and Costello for misusing Hunter’s credentials, specifically his username, to obtain access to data. But, that wasn’t all that the two have reportedly done, they’ve also created multiple copies of the information and forwarded it to their allies including the former White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon. In light of recent events, Costello has so far declined to issue any sort of comment concerning his involvement in the case.

However, Giuliani’s political advisor and spokesperson, Ted Goodman communicated his representative’s thoughts. “Hunter Biden has previously refused to admit ownership of the laptop,” claimed Goodman as he began the statement. “I’m not surprised he’s now falsely claiming his laptop hard drive was manipulated by Mayor Giuliani, considering the sordid material and potential evidence of crimes on that thing,” Goodman speculated.

In conclusion, there was an independent investigation organized to find out whether or not any of the data within Hunter’s gadget was manipulated or tampered with. Two cyber-investigators from Minneapolis-based Computer Forensics Services claimed that they found no such proof of any sort. The lawsuit against Giuliani and Costello comes amid Hunter’s father’s ongoing electoral campaign for the 2024 presidential elections.

