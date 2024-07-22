Hunter Biden Speaks of Father Joe Biden's 'Unconditional Love' After His Exit: "I Love You, Dad"

Joe Biden's abrupt exit from the 2024 presidential elections drew many reactions from his supporters and close family. His son, Hunter Biden, was among the first of those who released a statement after his father announced he was abandoning his re-election bid against Republican rival Donald Trump. The First Son penned an emotional note on Biden's "resilience" and "unconditional love."

On Sunday night, July 21, 2024, Hunter spoke from his heart about his father and the president of the United States in a lengthy statement, "For my entire life, I've looked at my dad in awe. How could he suffer so much heartache and yet give so much of whatever remained of his heart to others? Not only in the policies he passed but in the individual lives he's touched," as per Daily Mail.

He continued, "Over a life time I have witnessed him absorb the pain of countless everyday Americans who he's given his personal phone number to because he wanted them to call him when they were hurting. When their last hopes were slipping through their hands. That unconditional love has been his North Star as a President and as a parent. He is unique in public life today, in that there is no distance between Joe Biden the man and Joe Biden the public servant of the last 54 years."

"I'm so lucky every night I get to tell him I love him and to thank him. I ask all Americans to join me tonight in doing the same. 'Thank you, Mr. President. I love you, Dad,'" Hunter concluded.

The 81-year-old was under mounting pressure to step aside from the race as the Democratic party's nominee amid his declining mental acuity and apparent physical frailty. Despite the scrutiny, the incumbent president insisted he wasn't going anywhere until Sunday, when he posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, announcing he's no longer running for November re-election.

I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented… — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 21, 2024

While Americans and his supporters were in absolute shock over his decision, his family members came out in public to write encouraging words for Biden. Other than Hunter, his granddaughter Naomi Biden, who initially pushed him to run for the presidency, lauded her grandpa and shared how proud she is of him in an X post, "I'm nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. He has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation's history. To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours."

Meanwhile, FLOTUS Jill Biden, who was right beside her husband's side throughout his campaign's hits and misses, retweeted her husband's statement and added a heart emoji.

The 46th president suffered mild symptoms of COVID-19 during his campaign rally in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 14, 2024. While he was recovering from it at his house in Delaware, according to a senior advisor, his final decision to drop the re-election plans came in the last 48 hours as he consulted family and top allies through telephone about his political future. The source familiar to Biden said the discussion began on Saturday night and was finalized on Sunday, as per CNN.