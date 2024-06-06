When the Internet Reacted to Jill Biden Escorting Husband Joe Biden Off-Stage 'Like a Child'

Election polls may not be in Joe Biden's favor, but he has his wife, Jill Biden's unwavering support. A video recently went viral on social media where the First Lady is seen escorting the United States' president off-stage. Although it's an endearing sight, unfortunately, social media mocked the 81-year-old for his "old age" ahead of the 2024 elections.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, made fun of the clip leading Biden off-stage after he delivered the speech on the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021, Capitol Riots. An X account of RNC Research shared the video, showing the 72-year-old Jill not letting go of her husband's hand, walking ahead from the podium, per Fox News.

The video post also showed the First Lady rushing to the stage as soon as Biden wrapped up his speech, took his hand in hers, and led the Democrat backstage, and the couple were off-sight among several American flags on display. The X account captioned, "Jill, Ed.D., escorts Biden off the stage following his remarks."

Jill, Ed.D., escorts Biden off the stage following his remarks pic.twitter.com/jCaV2Rtk49 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2024

This led to several social media users criticizing Biden for his "age" and the limitations that follow. An X user, @keny_berd, pointed out, "Dr Jill actually led Biden off the stage because he has no idea where to go or what he's doing."

Meanwhile, a second user, @dog99_cat, mocked, "It's pathetic to see the Commander in Chief being led off the stage. But Jill is there specifically to make sure Biden finds his way off the stage and doesn't get distracted trying to shake hands with invisible people."

Another X user, @jacobkschneider, observed, "She's walking him off the stage like a child." A fourth, @JohnWal48463274, echoed, "What's scary is that he is following her and walking just like people with early onset Dementia (I keep forgetting what it's called) or even worse....he doesn't even know where he is......"

@perchance99 laughed, "Tried to cover it by running on stage to hug him beforehand. I bet we'll see more of these "displays of love" to help him exit." Another X user, @momofarmympvet, compared, "She's leading him like a lost puppy!" @Charles07788205 commented, "They're going to have to get him a manservant or assistance dog to lead him around when Jill isn't available."

BREAKING - NEW ARRANGEMENT: First Lady @DrBiden now escorts President @JoeBiden off the stage after his remarks in PA. President Biden has been struggling to find his way off the stage during previous remarks. The problem has now been solved. WATCHpic.twitter.com/SjwlaIWNVG — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 5, 2024

Meanwhile, others found this absolutely normal. An X user, @TheSylvreWolfe, defended, "Couples that actually love each other still hold hands. It's a thing Repukes don't comprehend because you are not capable of love." @caleb_wilkerson added, "That's literally his wife, and she is usually on stage with him a lot, and they walk together all the time holding hands. You all dig so deep."

The 46th president of the United States addressed the crowd near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Democrat ripped apart his political rival and Republican, Donald Trump, without naming him. Biden attacked, "Donald Trump's campaign is about him. Not America, not you," reported ABC News.

"Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future," he continued. "He's willing to sacrifice our democracy; [to] put himself in power. America, as we begin this election year, we must be clear democracy is on the ballot. Your freedom is on the ballot."

