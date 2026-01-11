Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster To Adopt After Wedding? Actor Reportedly “Chomping At The Bit”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly hoping to add a baby to their nest after they wed. Insiders close to the couple claimed that the pair is very excited about what’s coming for them: marriage, a new home, and expanding their family through adoption.

“Hugh and Sutton spend so long feeling like they couldn’t live out loud, so now that they are finally a public couple, things are moving very quickly,” an informant revealed to GLOBE Magazine. “They’re full of excitement about all the next steps that they can finally take.”

Most, if not all, fans are aware that Hugh and Sutton met while working together in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which premiered in late 2021. While they were still married to different people, rumors of their undeniable onstage chemistry had sparked a romance offstage that spread like wildfire.

Interestingly, both Hugh and Sutton separated from their partners when the show ended its run. The X-Men star announced his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years. Shortly after, Sutton and Ted Griffin, his husband of 10 years, did the same.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster share a sweet moment together after his film ‘Song Sung Blue’ was recognized at the Gotham Film Awards. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/UnEQtFHJaO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 2, 2025

Now that they are officially together, the lovebirds are rumored to be starting a family soon. A mole said, “Hugh and Sutton are talking about adding to their family once they’re married” by welcoming a child through adoption.

Both have experience in adoption. During his marriage to Deborra, Hugh Jackman adopted two children, namely Oscar and Ava. Sutton Foster and Ted, on the other hand, adopted Emly, who is now eight years old, in 2017.

“Hugh’s going to be playing stepdad in a big way. That isn’t going to be a chore for him; he’s still full of energy,” the tipster said.

Since Hugh and Sutton have been through the adoption process before, it is reportedly “natural” for them to consider growing their family.

“Sutton is super traditional, so before they officially move in together, she wants a ring on her finger. Hugh wants that, too—he’s chomping at the bit to make her his wife,” the source claimed. It added that Hugh and Sutton are already thinking about where they want to settle and what kind of home they want to build.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s relationship has become one of the most closely watched romances in the entertainment world, blending Hollywood stardom with Broadway prestige and a long history of professional respect. The two performers, who first connected years ago through pic.twitter.com/At3rpwXIWZ — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) January 7, 2026

The tabloid also claimed that Hugh and Sutton are considering buying a property outside Manhattan so they can have more space. Additionally, the lovebirds are allegedly looking at getting a place in the actor’s home country in Australia.

While the timeline remains unclear, it seems like the direction is fixed for Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. After years of keeping their real score out of the public eye, the couple wants to build something real and visible, and possibly have another child join the family they will create together.

While these reports could be true, it should be noted that nothing is confirmed as of this writing. Hence, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Inquisitr has reached out to Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s reps for comments.