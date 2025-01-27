Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Deborra Furness has Found her Calling after Her Recent Split with the Wolverine—Enter ‘Chapter Three’

Hugh Jackman‘s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness is planning on her next big move following a split from the actor. She might return to Australia, her homeland, to embrace “chapter three” of her life.

Recently, Deborra was spotted attending the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she talked about the next step of her life. The 69-year-old actress broke her silence for the first time after her ex-husband confirmed his relationship with Sutton Foster.

According to the report, she attended the Australian Open in a “confident, warm, and poised” manner. During the rep carpet appearance, she spilled on her next big plan while teasing a possible return to her homeland.

Embracing the new journey, Deborra stated, “I have got some projects in New York. I’m in chapter three. I love being creative in a variety of areas. I think I’ll be doing some more traveling.”

She seemed to be cryptically revealing her plans to fly to Australia. “Melbourne will always feel like home,” The Shame star noted. She added that her children also love Australia, so they celebrate one Christmas in New York and one there.

“I feel like I’ve been here forever. I love coming back,” Furness said adding that since she grew up there, she is familiar with many faces in Melbourne. Quoting Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, Deborra said with a smile, “I love the simplicity, the food, the culture…there’s no place like home.”

She still has some projects in the pipeline in New York. Before the separation, she resided with Hugh Jackman in New York. But now, she is hinting at travelling to Australia soon.

I love you @Deborra_lee. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS! I love you so much and together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my… pic.twitter.com/EnPaM8eQSf — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2023

Deborra-Lee Furness tied the knot with the Wolverine actor back in 1996. After a 26-year-long marriage, the former couple announced their split up in 2023. Jackman (56) is currently dating Sutton Foster (46), his former Broadway colleague. Amid the separation from Deborra, there’s growing buzz about The X-Men star’s romance timeline with Foster. On the other hand, industry insiders think their divorce will likely get ‘messy’, especially due to their estimated $250 million assets.

According to RadarOnline.com, Jackman’s pals in Australia felt “disgusted” with him leaving Deborra. Insiders revealed that they are supporting the actress and even criticized Hugh for dating Sutton. “Debs feels like she got tossed aside for the younger model,” the Wolverine actor’s Australian friends reportedly lamented.

The former couple has two children: Oscar Maximilian, 24- an artist who takes classes two days a week at a Brooklyn studio, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 19, who is currently taking a gap year.