Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster couldn’t have been happier, and that’s because they have gone public with their long-time romance. Even though there are rumors of the divorce drama between the Greatest Showman fame and his ex Deborra-Lee Furness.

The 56 year old actor and Sutton, 49 have been spotted holding hands and all smiles as they walk together in LA on Jan 8, as per photos released by The Daily Mail on Wednesday, on Jan 15. Both the actors were seen wearing simple and casual outfits. The Bunheads actress flaunted pink sweatpants and white crewneck sweatshirt and had no makeup. The actor sported a pair of navy blue pants and gray East Hampton Gym top.

Hugh Jackman to separate from his wife of 27 years pic.twitter.com/zwxCYw5acv — CNN (@CNN) September 17, 2023

The couple were seen laughing together and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company while they were strolling down the street. Just two days after they confirmed their relationship the pair were seen out. However, their relationship has been speculated for months. In the photos the couple is seen holding hands and stepping out of Santa Monica, California on Jan 6 after dinner.

If that was not enough they were also spotted kissing passionately while they were waiting in a car at the drive-thru line at a restaurant in Los Angeles In-N-Out on Jan 12, as reported by Daily Mail. Hugh and Sutton’s relationship rumors blew off amid their splits from their spouses. The Deadpool & Wolverine alum and Deborra Lee have announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. The couple tied knots in September 2023.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” their statement read. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority.”

The statement concluded, “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Even though their separation is public, Hugh and Deborra apparently haven’t officially filed for a divorce, as per The Daily Mail. One of the sources reported that they are planning to file “in the next couple of weeks.”

“One of the biggest reasons why they haven’t yet filed is that they never had a prenup,” the source continued. “When they got married, they thought it would be forever. Who doesn’t? At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has. Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high. A lot of moving parts need to be worked out and there is a huge amount of money involved.”

EXCLUSIVEHugh Jackman and Sutton Foster can’t keep their hands off each other in passionate kissing photos pic.twitter.com/11x2UHvWQJ — Simo saadi🇲🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@Simo7809957085) January 14, 2025

While Hugh and Deborrah’s divorce is caught up in drama, Sutton has already filed for a divorce from her husband Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage. In October 2024 she filed for dissolution of marriage, and in December 2024, Ted filed counterclaims, as per documents obtained by In Touch.

The romance between Hugh and Sutton was speculated when they starred against each other in Broadway’s revival of The Music Man in 2022. The rumors quickly spread and resurfaced again when they separated from their partners. A source in December 2023 claimed in an exclusive statement to Closer that Sutton and Hugh were taking their relationship slow. “They’re very passionate about each other and want the same things,” the source said. “But they’re trying to move forward in a caring, considerate way.”