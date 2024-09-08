When Ryan Reynolds Playfully Accused Hugh Jackman of Killing His Father on ‘The View'

On July 25, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made an impressive guest appearance on The View, and the audience was captivated. As he regaled the co-hosts with tales involving Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan was all up with his trademark jokes. Nevertheless, he had already appeared on the program with his mother, thus this was his second recent stint.

As reported by Decider, Whoopi Goldberg began their conversation by saying, "It's so nice to see you again," and pointing to the seat in the crowd where Ryan had sat with his mother earlier in the summer. Jokingly, Ryan informed a fortunate audience member that they were seated exactly where he sat with his mother. Following this, the actor said that his mother hadn't had 'that much fun' since 'when she actually met Hugh Jackman, who kissed her on the cheek' in 2008. As he continued to speak, his subsequent remark became even more comical, "Six years later, my dad passed away of natural causes. Coincidence or conspiracy? We’re still trying to figure that out."

Both the actor and his mother, Tammy Ryan, were there for the daytime talk show's June 10 filming. When Goldberg inquired at the time about how they ended up on the show, Ryan said that his mother was visiting her grandkids when she expressed her desire to appear on the program. As reported by ETOnline, continuing his quip, Ryan added, "I try to do what she says, because you don't know what she's capable of -- just unspeakable violence my whole life." Ryan declared his desire to avoid tasting 'the back of her hand' so he wasted no time in fulfilling his mother's dream.

While explaining how he got the tickets to the show, Ryan further went on to say that he made a call and quipped, "I'm Blake's husband. I'd love to come to The View. Does that get us a little farther? And then here we are. I think my mom might've thought that she was going to be on The View." His mother shook her head in disapproval of her son's activities before revealing to Goldberg and the rest of the presenters that she watches their program 'every day.'

Nonetheless, it is clear from the show's conversations that Ryan has a unique relationship with his mother. In fact, Reynold has a history of engaging in social media trolling, both against his wife and his mother. During the 2017 TIME 100 Gala red carpet, the actor posted an Instagram selfie of himself and his mother, in which he heavily tattooed her neck and face. As reported by People, he joked, "My Mom had the best time in the #Deadpool tattoo booth at Brazil Comic Con."

In March 2023, he made headlines once again when he announced that T-Mobile had purchased his firm, Mint Mobile, for $1 billion. He wrote, "We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly above-average mahjong skills."