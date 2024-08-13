How the Bride Reacted to Kendall Jenner's 'Inappropriate' Wedding Guest Outfit After Severe Backlash

In November 2021, Kendall Jenner faced intense backlash when she wore a black dress that was impossible to ignore at her friend Lauren Perez's wedding. The daring outfit had perfectly positioned triangular cutouts, revealing her midriff. The outfit soon went viral on social media platforms, with many users labeling it inappropriate for a wedding. However, later on in January 2022, Jenner, as well as the bride, opened up and defended her controversial fashion choice. This came up when Perez shared several photos from her wedding night on Instagram.

Perez captioned the photo, "The greatest night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone!" That's when one of her followers commented, "If the bride herself doesn't gaf, why do you care, relax?" Perez agreed to this and wrote, "Tell ‘em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!" As reported by Bustle, Jenner replied to her comment and wrote "@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding.” With this, she made it clear that she would not allow anyone to spoil the joy of her friend’s big day with their negativity.

However, people still took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their grievances. One X user wrote, "Wearing that dress to a friend's wedding was inappropriate it took away from the bride it was her day how awful to do that to a friend she wanted the attention Kyle was wrong all the way." Another X user wrote, "Not miss Kendall Jenner wearing this to her friend’s wedding. If my friend showed up to my wedding in that, we would straight up no longer be friends the next day." A third person with a similar opinion chimed in and said, "What is the point of wearing something like that to someone’s wedding?!? (Or anywhere tbh) im sure that dress was expensive af but still looks cheap as hell."

Wearing that dress to a friends wedding was inappropriate it took away from the bride it was her day how awful to do that to a friend she wanted the attention Kyle was wrong all the way — Italian rose 3 (@Italianrose31) January 10, 2022

In related news, back in 2022, she recalled the backlash surrounding her debut on the Marc Jacobs runway in 2014, where she wore a sheer top without a bra. That daring look also brought a storm of criticism. However, talking about the look, she said, "I actually could not believe that I was there. Weirdly had little nerves, and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat. They weren't some big, tall heel. I was pretty chill — even though my boobies were out."

Not miss Kendall Jenner wearing this to her *friend’s* wedding. If my friend showed up to my wedding in that, we would straight up no longer be friends the next day❤️ pic.twitter.com/GUWUw4Eufe — Emily (@emilybernay) November 12, 2021

Jenner added, "I had just turned 18. I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, 'I'm game. Like I don't mind. I'm all good with the nipple.'" "It didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, 'Dope. Whatever they want. It's their vision, so let's do it.' I was completely comfortable," she continued, as reported by Business Insider. Jenner has no regret for donning bold outfits. In just a decade, Jenner has transformed from an emerging model to a fashion superstar; from TV screens to runways and magazines, she's become a familiar face everywhere.