An honor as significant as being a "maid of honor" at your childhood best friend's wedding. Taylor Swift was fortunate to experience this back in 2016 when her pal Britany Maack tied the knot to another of Swift's longtime friends, Benjamin LaManna. That weekend, the Love Story singer was the "happiest."

That weekend was momentous for one more reason - Swift took three Grammy Awards home, and right after, she was at her friend's wedding celebrating at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Reading, Pennsylvania, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. The pop star has known Maack ever since she was barely ten days old.

The 33-year-old singer was ecstatic to celebrate this milestone alongside her BFF and reminisced about the time their friendship started. "I met her when I was ten days old and him in kindergarten," recalled Swift. She added, "Now they're married, and I'm the happiest maid of honor ever. Congratulations."

Swift was part of a large 'maid of honor' group bedazzled in dresses designed by celebrity designer Reem Acra, per PEOPLE. The bride looked outstanding in a hand-embroidered silk taffeta gown with a matching cathedral veil. The Enchanted singer donned a blush pink chiffon cap sleeve gown with embroidered bodice.

She shared, "I have never been a maid of honor before. This is my first time, and it's really, really important to me," Swift said, adding, "Because this is my best friend, who I've known since I was born. And she's marrying someone I've known since I was 4." She revealed the designer they chose was their favorite.

The Style singer continued, "Reem does the most amazing bridal designs, and Britany and I were looking through Vogue, and she pointed to this one gown, and I was like, 'I wonder if we could go to the showroom.'" Maack and Swift visited Acra's NYC showroom, and the friends were mesmerized. She called it "the best day ever. It was so amazing."

Swift is the friend of everyone's dreams, and after getting her BFF ready to walk down the aisle, she grabbed the mic, and everyone was hooked. Not for a song, but the singer gave the best maid-of-honor speech. "He would chase her and pursue her through middle school and junior high and high school, and their paths would diverge and then come back together," the Mine singer began.

"It would be so magically unpredictable, but at the same time, so incredibly fated, just like the best love stories are," uttered Swift, as per Brides. "My favorite accomplishment of my entire life is that everything in my life has changed except for me and Britany," she continued.

"She was my partner in crime at Brownie's sleepaway camp, and she was my date to the Grammys. And little did either of us know that Prince Charming for Britany would be the kid that sat next to me in class with a bowl cut and a Lego lunchbox," Swift concluded. And, of course, she sang too. The singer serenaded her friends and the audience with her magical voice and proved to be the "friend for a lifetime."

