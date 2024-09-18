How Kim Kardashian Reacted as Ivanka Trump Showed Off Daughter’s Taylor Swift-Inspired Birthday Cake

Kim Kardashian’s reaction to her friend Ivanka Trump’s celebration of her daughter Arabella’s Swift-themed birthday once ignited quite the buzz. Trump posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on Instagram, showcasing a Taylor Swift-inspired cake. The heart-shaped cake, decorated with 'Boys only want love if it’s torture' from Swift’s hit Blank Space, delighted many fans, especially Swifties, and highlighted Arabella’s admiration for the pop icon. Kardashian, who had a longstanding feud with Swift, surprised many by publicly responding to Teump’s post. She commented, “Happy Birthday Arabella 🤍,” and liked the Instagram carousel. While Kardashian’s well-wishing seemed innocent enough, it sparked discussions about her turbulent history with Swift.

ivankas’ daughter being a swiftie meaning there’s no escape for kim LMAOO bye pic.twitter.com/hdtXudadHO — kim⸆⸉ (@swiftiekimmy13) July 18, 2024

As per the reports of Page Six, their feud, dating back to 2016, started when Kanye West’s song Famous included controversial lyrics about Swift. Kardashian sided with West, even releasing edited recordings of a phone conversation between Swift and West. This led to fans bombarding Swift with snake emojis until it was eventually revealed that the Lover hitmaker's version of events was accurate.

Later on, Swift addressed this feud in her music and media interviews. Once, Swift recalled, “I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans. It’s the Stadium Tour equivalent of responding to a troll’s hateful Instagram comment with ‘lol.'”

In another interview, she remarked, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar…That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard,” as reported by the New York Post.

In a twist of irony, Kardashian’s daughter North West might be a Swift fan herself. Earlier in 2023, Kardashian and North shared a now-deleted TikTok set to Swift’s Shake It Off. Given all this context, it becomes clear why fans were abuzz about Trump, who shares a close friendship with Kardashian, celebrating Arabella’s milestone 13th birthday with a lengthy Instagram caption. She wrote, “beautiful singing and piano playing … unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment [she] show[s] in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and [their] special girls-only date nights.” Trump further added, “Arabella, you inspire and amaze me every day. You are a remarkable young woman and my heart overflows with love for you. Happy Birthday !”

Swifties, however, couldn’t help but troll Kardashian in the comment section, referencing Swift’s recent diss track, thanK you aIMee, from her album The Tortured Poets Department. The lyrics of the song, with its cleverly hidden messages, seem to take aim at Kardashian, reigniting the pop culture feud.