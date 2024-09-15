Princess Diana Wanted to End It All, Threw 'Herself Down The Stairs While Pregnant:' Recordings

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of self-harm and suicide that some readers may find distressing.

Princess Diana had once attempted suicide by throwing herself down the staircase when she was four months pregnant with Prince William. The recordings, which were given to the royal author Andrew Morton for a biography, disclosed one of the deadly confessions of the "People's Princess." The secret recordings were during a time when Prince Charles rekindled his romance with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Terry Fincher

The revelation, however, was a long-kept secret as Lady Di did not want people to know about her desperate attempt at suicide. As such, Morton's book, Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words, which was released in 2017, hit the bookshelves with some of the explosive deets for the fans of the British Royal Family.

Princess Diana recorded the tapes that formed the basis of the shocking tell-all biography about what life was really like behind palace walls. Hear directly from her and those involved in the book’s secret publication in a new episode of #DianaCNN, Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT pic.twitter.com/L6qASDzxwW — CNN (@CNN) October 30, 2021

In the recordings, according to the Mirror, Diana claimed, "I had told Charles I felt desperate and I was crying my eyes out. He said I was crying wolf. So I threw myself down the stairs. The Queen comes out, absolutely horrified, shaking - she was so frightened." The late Princess of Wales had revealed that she was not in the right state of mind when she attempted suicide. The princess shared that the incident was a sign of 'desperate cry for help' back then.

Lady Diana was struggling with bulimia, an eating disorder during her pregnancy, and as per the tapes, the Queen and Prince Charles both were reportedly aware of it. When the stairway incident occurred, Di shared that the baby was healthy though she received a few bruises around her abdomen.

However, according to the recordings, the Prince of Wales shrugged off the injuries sustained by his wife. "Charles had gone out riding and when he came back, you know, it was just dismissal, total dismissal. He just carried on out of the door. I couldn’t sleep. I just never slept. I went for three nights without any sleep at all," she revealed.

A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/NQfUiw62Sc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

In another instance, the Princess tried to slash her wrists and even threw herself on a glass cabinet shattering it to get attention from her husband. In order to grab Charles' attention she even slashed her thighs and chest. According to Daily Mail, Diana said, "We had a few trying-to-cut-wrists, throwing things out of windows, breaking glass. I gave everybody a fright. It was all a desperate cry for help. I [threatened to throw] myself downstairs [while at Sandringham in 1982] when I was four months pregnant with William, trying to get my husband’s attention, for him to listen to me."

In the poignant recordings, Diana shared how she was referred to as a 'fairy princess' while she was 'crucifying herself inside because she didn’t think she was good enough.' The princess also touched upon the affair between her husband and Parker-Bowles that shattered her deeply, as well as the fact that William once called her 'selfish' simply because he had heard his father say the same frequently, as per the aforementioned report by the Mirror.

GRIEF SUPPORT: If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273)

SUICIDE: If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)