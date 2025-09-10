“How Dumb!” – Republican Candidate Who Tipped Off ICE in Hyundai Raid Faces Sharp Criticism but Refuses to Back Down

A Republican candidate from Georgia is facing severe backlash after revealing she was the whistleblower who tipped off the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about alleged workplace violations at a Hyundai battery plant.

The raid that followed happened to be the largest work-site immigration enforcement action in Department of Homeland Security history, resulting in more than 300 South Korean workers being shackled and detained, sparking outrage in both the U.S. and South Korea.

Tori Branum, a 47-year-old Marine Corps veteran and firearms instructor running in Georgia’s 12th district, admitted she was behind the tip, drawing condemnation from hardcore MAGA circles.

In a defiant Facebook post following the news, Branum wrote: “I have gotten hate mail from all over the country with people telling me to die or that I should be in fear. I served this country and I’ll go down with the ship before someone silences me.”

Her admission immediately fueled accusations that the raid was politically motivated, a strategy she has very likely used to appeal to MAGA voters in her district. The operation has become politically explosive, not only because of the detention of South Korean nationals but also because of its potential damage to Georgia’s economy.

Social media users did not hold back, with one writing on X: “Imagine backing Trump’s ‘bring jobs back’ tariffs then cheering the ICE raid that nuked Georgia’s $4.3B Hyundai plant—475 workers arrested, 40k jobs gone. That’s not America First, that’s economic suicide. You’re a walking contradiction and a clown.”

Another critic reacted under one of Branum’s Instagram posts, saying: “So MAGA wanted tariffs to bring manufacturing back to the US. But when a company tries to open a plant here, MAGA undermines it. Once again you proved what an embarrassment your party is to our country.”

A different commenter accused Branum of escalating international tensions, declaring, “You have caused a serious geopolitical problem between us and S. Korea with your massively ignorant actions.”

The raid itself unfolded dramatically. Hundreds of ICE agents, many in tactical gear and masks, stormed the Savannah-area Hyundai facility last week and shackled the South Korean workers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael McWhorter (@tizzyent)

Atlanta immigration lawyer Charles Kuck, who represents many of those detained, has argued that a majority of them were lawfully present in the U.S. “Many were in the U.S. under legitimate B-1 business visas for essential tasks such as engineering and equipment installation,” Kuck explained in an interview cited by International Business Times.

Reaction abroad has been equally fierce. South Koreans expressed outrage at the targeted sweep, especially given the country’s recent $350 billion investment in the United States, a deal negotiated alongside reduced tariffs on Korean exports.

Just weeks ago, Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung had met in Washington to solidify economic ties. The shock operation has jeopardized those agreements, even as South Korea had already agreed to purchase $100 billion in U.S. energy. Critics argue the raid not only affected diplomatic relations but also threatened thousands of American jobs directly linked to the Hyundai facility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koreatown Life (@koreatownlife)

Online anger targeted Branum personally, with one user posting: “How dumb do you have to be to ruin a multibillion-dollar contract with Korea because of white supremacy or MAGA hate?” Another forecasted economic fallout within the state: “If Hyundai pulls out of Georgia and we lose 8,500 jobs, who should we thank? Tori is actively fighting working Georgians.”

Despite the blowback, Branum has not moved from what she believes. “This is what I voted for — to get rid of a lot of illegals,” she said, doubling down on her stance. Her words align with the Trump administration’s goal that has repeatedly touted immigration enforcement as one of its key agendas, despite the fact that being undocumented is a civil violation rather than a criminal offense.

Most recently, Trump’s July domestic spending bill further expanded ICE, making it the nation’s largest law enforcement agency. The sweeping nature of the Savannah raid highlights the administration’s aggressive actions, one that risks alienating allies while destabilizing local economies.

The optics are NOT looking good for veterans being anti American since 2016. First Air Force vet Ashli Babbitt and now @USMC‘s Tori Branum are showing their WHOLE ass. Tori Branum is the one who called ICE on @Hyundai. She is running for Congress in Georgia’s District 12 https://t.co/gpoJuR7R0s pic.twitter.com/lPCT4zmZum — Sunglasses x Sneakers 🍹🕶️👟👟 (@SceneByAshlix) September 10, 2025

In the latest development, the South Korean government negotiated directly with Trump to secure the release of its detained citizens and is dispatching a plane to bring them home, according to Reuters.

Yet as the detained workers prepare to leave, tension remains high between the two governments. At the same time, Georgia residents now worry about the lasting consequences if Hyundai withdraws investments.