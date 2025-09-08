Donald Trump Attempts Damage Control After Hyundai ICE Raid as South Korea Plans to Fly Home 300 Workers

Hundreds of South Koreans who worked at the Hyundai plant in Georgia were previously arrested under the orders of Donald Trump. The South Korean government has now planned to fly the detained nationals back to their country. Trump took to social media to urge other nations and their citizens to “respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws” going forward.

Over 300 South Korean nationals were arrested by ICE agents at the Hyundai plant. The arrests come after South Korea made a $350 billion investment in the US. The country also put another $100 billion into buying energy from the US.

The raid on the plant aligns with Trump’s agenda of eradicating illegal immigration into America. His administration has been proactive when it comes to mass detentions and deportations. The government has lawlessly deported thousands of immigrants who were accused of being illegally residing in America.

The President has also been given a new name by the critics for his approach to his policies. Trump has been labelled as “TACO,” which is short for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Critics who gave him the name have pointed out how the 79-year-old has often gone back on his word after taking drastic decisions.

He expressed a chain of thoughts that pointed towards a similar pattern during a conversation with reporters at the Andrews Air Force Base. The President hinted at his wish for both countries to come to an agreement. He suggested that the Korean workers teach U.S. citizens to manufacture batteries and computers.

'We may need foreign experts!' – Trump responds to South Korea's 'regrets' after US authorities raided Hyundai plant, suggests bringing specialists to train Americans in battery, tech industries.

Notably, during his interaction with members of the press, Trump did not mention how the South Korean Hyundai employees accused of illegally residing in the US would be reprimanded.

“If you don’t have people in this country right now that know about batteries, maybe we should help them along and let some people come in and train our people,” the 79-year-old shared. He went on to explain how to train Americans, the only way is to bring in people “that know what they’re doing.”

He encouraged letting these individuals “stay for a while” and “help.” President Trump also took to Truth Social after the Georgia Hyundai detentions unfolded to remind foreign countries to abide by the American Immigration Laws.

Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our…

“Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products,” the post read. He went on to add how the American government would make it quickly make it “legally possible” for immigrants who follow the immigration laws.

According to The Associated Press, Kang Hoon-sik, who serves as the chief of staff for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, has finalized the terms of the negotiations. A charter plane will be sent to America that will fly in the workers who are facing deportation.