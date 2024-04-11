How Bianca Censori First Made an 'Impression' on Kanye West While Still in Australia, As Per Ex-Boss

Bianca Censori’s journey from a budding architect in Melbourne to a global sensation as Kanye West’s muse and model is nothing short of remarkable. Before her whirlwind romance and marriage to the famous rapper, Censori had already made a prominent impression in the world of design and creativity. Joe Toscano, Censori’s former boss at Melbourne's DP_Toscano Architects, recalled how the moment the now-famous personality revealed her plans to work for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand in 2020.

Despite her young age in the profession, Toscano was not surprised by Censori’s leap into such a high-profile role. He shared, “It was surprising because she was still so young in the profession... It was only the fact that it had happened so quickly and so soon, not because I didn’t think that she had the skills to do it. It’s pretty amazing to get into that behemoth of an organization at such a young age. She obviously made an impression on Kanye West, and she made that impression because she’s actually very talented."

Kanye West was spotted taking a leisurely stroll through the streets of LA with his wife, Bianca Censori.🤩👍 pic.twitter.com/TloMsLlpFx — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) April 7, 2024

Censori’s journey into the realm of architecture and design began long before her association with West. She honed her skills and showcased her talent while working at DP_Toscano Architects, where she completed interior design projects for large apartment buildings and contributed to various technical drawings. As per The Sydney Morning Herald, Toscano further revealed, "I was impressed by her – not just her work, but also with her confidence in what she wanted to do as a designer, and she had a very engaging personality as well. The way she presented and her ability to engage with an audience – people she didn’t know as well as me and the other critics – was really impressive, so I offered her a job that year as a student."

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, took to the streets of LA and caused quite a stir 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/sOoNyVGE2J — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) April 1, 2024

Beyond her architectural prowess, Censori demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit early on. She founded her own fashion business called Nylons while still in high school, creating innovative designs with mesh and crystals. She revealed, “I started playing around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers. I started selling those and from there it slowly kept growing. Once I started architecture I still wanted some sort of creative outlet so I kept making jewellery as something to do on the side and it grew into a business.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

She further explained, “I get pressure from stockists about when I’m releasing my next range, and it’s like ‘I have five assignments due! With designs, as soon as I get an idea I try to get it made so even if it sits there for a couple of months I can release it without being constantly under the pump.” Fast forward to her association with West, and Censori's star continues to rise. Her marriage to the rapper catapulted her into global fame, with media attention focused on her every move. As reported by Mirror, her recent outfit choices, including a daring black lacy balconette bra and see-through lace tights for a date night, have stirred conversations about her fashion choices and bold style.