How a Real Estate Mogul Allegedly Lured His Female Subordinate to End Her Marriage

In a lawsuit that could now exceed $5 million, a Utah-based CEO has become entangled in a controversy that involves allegedly making lewd advances toward a female subordinate. Tamir Poleg, who happens to be married himself, didn’t seem to back down even after knowing about Paige’s marital status. He showered her with gifts and kept making indecent proposals to break off her marriage.

Paige’s estranged husband, Michael Steckling, has taken the matter to court and seeks compensation. He sued Poleg for allegedly coming after his wife. Poleg allegedly tried to offer Paige piles of gifts, including cash, luxury trips, and even real estate deals. According to Michael, Poleg’s indecent attempts affected their marriage negatively, and Paige finally broke it off in February 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamir Poleg (@tamirpoleg)

​However, despite Michael’s claims, Paige refuses to blame Poleg’s improper proposals for her divorce. She states that she divorced her ex-husband because of their personal differences. “My marriage ended for personal reasons, and the claims made in this lawsuit do not reflect the reality of those circumstances. I’m confident the legal process will address any inaccuracies,” she revealed in a conversation with The Daily Mail.

Poleg’s real estate firm, Real Brokerage, is currently valued at $886 million. In the lawsuit, Michael lists all the lavish gifts Poleg allegedly offered Paige over time to choose him over her family. Poleg allegedly transferred roughly $600,000 in an effort to persuade Paige with expensive gifts. In January 2025, he bought a luxurious villa worth $1.5 million in Park City, Utah. Around the same time, he also divorced his wife. He allegedly made a promise to take care of Paige’s needs if she were to separate from her husband.

The lawsuit claims that a few weeks after buying the house, he booked a hotel room in Miami for himself and Paige. However, it isn’t confirmed if she stayed there with him. One of the major focus points of this lawsuit is an email sent by Poleg to Paige.

In the email, he gives detailed instructions on how to obtain the $1.5 million. He asks her to access the money in two installments. Poleg admitted to sending the email in question. However, he claims that it was Paige who sought his help, and he was offering financial aid to a friend in need.

Poleg flatly denied these allegations. He insists that there have been “no offers, no romance, no interference” between him and Paige.

​The New York Post reports that Poleg withdrew a total of almost $3 million from his company’s stocks to spend on Paige. In the words of Michael, Paige was a devoted wife who never even thought about divorcing him. However, everything changed when Poleg entered the scene. Poleg left his own wife to be with Paige and manipulated her to do the same. Michael and Paige have two kids together. He blames Poleg for breaking off his family.