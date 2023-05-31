Home Depot Is Selling a Barn-Style Home for $2,400 – It Comes With Double Doors and Arrives in Two Weeks

Home Depot is inspiring customers to jump onto the tiny home revolution by offering a barn-style dwelling at only $2,400. The DIY home is a Briarwood Backyard Barn-style storage space that is a part of Handy Home's products collection.

This Home Depot whimsical farm-style abode features a durable 2x4 wood interior that can be customized according to personal taste. The home also features a premium, keyed locking T-handle for security, stunning wood-grain embossed factory-primed LP siding that is ready to paint, 708 cubic feet storage capacity, and huge 48 inches wide by 6 feet contemporary high double doors designed to perfection with a lower trim design. The wooden frame can be assembled with a hammer, screwdriver, tape measure, level, and a stepladder, and it is available within two weeks of purchase.

Image Source: Home Depot

According to The U.S. Sun, the "tiny barn home" can also be converted into a garden tool shed or storage for lawnmowers. The home improvement company has described the innovative structure as "durable, secure, and customizable." The pre-cut wooden structure forms an 80-square-foot shed with an adaptive door location, which means builders can install the double doors on the side or front while assembling the wooden structure. Home Depot reveals that the DIY shed can be completed with simple home tools. The box of pre-cut wood is shipped immediately on purchase and carries a two-week waiting period for delivery.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Joe Raedle

Customers have already given the barn-style home twelve reviews and 4.9 stars which includes ten five-star reviews. "Grandkids love and gives us extra space for guests," one reviewer wrote. A second customer rated the product and said, "Great value, looks nice and very functional. Highly recommend!" Another reviewer expressed that the pre-cut wooden shed assembly went smoothly. "My favorite part was that all the pieces were pre-cut and straightforward to put together," the customer raved while talking about its quality. "Things went smoother when you paid very close attention to the details of the construction," another customer mentioned.

The windowless wooden structure features a large double door that lets in enough light and air, and the shed comes with three solid walls for privacy and protection from the elements. The double doors are installed with a locking system and key, in case the customers want to customize the structure according to their preferences. Upgrades are available which include windows, treatable floors, and storage solutions.

The outer walls are already primed for paint and builders can paint the structure easily after assembling the frame. The shed also features a shingle-covered gambrel roof and a modern farmhouse design that can fit anywhere. The barn-style home has two vents that are located beneath the roof's peak. Tiny homes have become popular among the younger generation as they are looking for innovative ways to cut the cost of living, this $2,400 barn-style dwelling is an ideal way to own a low-cost small space.