Hollywood Disses George Clooney After Brutal Op-Ed on Biden: 'No One Wants to Be Seen With a Traitor'

Last week, prominent democratic fundraiser George Clooney published an op-ed in the New York Times advising President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic presidential nominee. Clooney is among the rising list of celebrities in Hollywood who are turning their back on Biden, especially after his poor performance in the debate. However, Biden has been vocal, stating that he will stay in the race and aims to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Radar Online reported that some of Clooney’s former circle are criticizing him.

While a few Hollywood insiders agree that the actor made a valid argument, others have hit back at Clooney's stance. One source said, “The arrogance of Clooney is astounding. He has President Biden’s contact info. Why didn’t he just call his pal privately to air his concerns? Because George is an egomaniac who thinks every word he utters should be printed in The New York Times.” Another source revealed the consequences that Clooney is facing and said, "George’s name is being yanked off party invites and upcoming projects. No one wants to be seen with a traitor anymore."

The person added, "Plus, it looks like Clooney’s coup has failed. Joe isn’t going anywhere, but it looks like George should be the one considering stepping aside. His career, whatever was left of it, is over.” Apart from the Hollywood figures, Trump also criticized Clooney's remarks. In his Truth Social post, he wrote, "So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?" He added, "Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"

In his op-ed, Clooney wrote, "I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced." As reported by Fox News, he added, "But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe "big F-ing deal" Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Clooney continued, "We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly." He also criticized Trump and said, "We all think Republicans should abandon their nominee now that he’s been convicted of 34 felonies." Meanwhile, Clooney also reportedly spoke to Barack Obama before releasing the op-ed. Sources say Obama didn’t push him to do it, but he didn’t try to stop him either.