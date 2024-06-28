Here's Why Michelle Obama Hasn't Campaigned for Joe Biden in the Upcoming Elections

Once good friends Joe Biden and Michelle Obama are not on good terms due to Hunter Biden. The former First Lady embraced the Democrat back in 2020 after he won against rival Donald Trump. However, things went downhill for Biden and Obama after a personal reason because of which Michelle has been "frustrated" with the entire Biden family.

Apparently, Michelle is a close friend of Hunter's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. After the attorney's messy divorce, the now 60-year-old has been upset over the family's mistreatment of Buhle. The issue surfaced after the most notable figure of the Democrat party (Michelle) remained silent on Biden's re-election bid.

Buhle recently testified in Hunter's gun trial in Delaware during which the reports of their divorce resurfaced which happened in 2017. According to Axios, Michelle has been telling her inner circle that her friend has been wronged and treated unfairly. Apparently, Buhle's testimony brought some of Hunter's lurid behavior into the limelight. Consequently, the tensions escalated between the high-profile families.

However, the White House dismissed the reports of a rift between Bidens and Obamas. "The Biden and Obama families are like family to each other, and whoever made these claims about that relationship isn't familiar with it. The former President and First Lady have been two of the strongest supporters of President Biden's leadership and agenda."

The exiled wife of Hunter released her memoir If We Break in 2021, which delved deeper into the POTUS' son's addiction issues and its repercussions on their relationship and family fallout. She detailed the ugly side of a 24-year-long high-profile marriage that succumbed to Hunter's years of alcoholism and substance abuse and its ramifications on their relationship.

For years, what was hidden from the public eye became known when Buhle painted a narrative of Hunter as a horror husband. "In one of the excerpts, the ex-wife revealed their financial struggles, He started many ventures … a real estate investment fund and then a technology company. I didn't understand any of it, or what pieces of his businesses actually generated income for us," as per CNN.

"I worried that we lived above our means, but I did nothing to change it," the passage continued. "Hunter and I drove nice cars and had a beautiful home, but we were running fast on that hamster wheel and barely staying on." Meanwhile, the book also talked about Hunter's affair with his late brother Beau's widow Hallie Biden. She recalled of learning about it in 2016 through her daughters who saw text messages on their father's phone.

Michelle used to exercise in the same gym as Buhle and frequently headed out for a drink or two, as detailed in Hunter's memoir Beautiful Things is reportedly unhappy with the Bidens, citing anonymous sources. However, a spokesperson for the former First Lady rubbished the rumors and clarified that "she [Michelle] is friends with Kathleen and with the Bidens. Two things can be true," as per Newsweek.