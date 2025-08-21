Hillary Clinton Urges LGBTQ Couples to Get Married Soon, Fearing Supreme Court Could Do to Gay Marriage ‘What It Did to Abortion’

Hillary Clinton has a warning for LGBTQ couples. Don’t wait too long to say “I do.”

In a recent appearance on Fox News host Jessica Tarlov’s Raging Moderates podcast, the former First Lady and Secretary of State voiced her fear that the Supreme Court may soon take aim at marriage equality. “American voters, and to some extent the American media, don’t understand how many years the Republicans have been working in order to get us to this point,” Lady Clinton said.

She pointed to the long fight over abortion rights as a chilling example. “It took 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade,” she reminded. “The Supreme Court will hear a case about gay marriage; my prediction is they will do to gay marriage what they did to abortion, they will send it back to the states.”

Hillary Clinton tells LGBTQ people to hurry and get married because Republicans are going to end gay marriage. “My prediction is they will do to gay marriage what they did to abortion — they will send it back to the states.” pic.twitter.com/8ZII9cwaus — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 18, 2025

Her advice to LGBTQ couples was blunt: “Anybody in a committed relationship out there in the LGBTQ community, you ought to consider getting married because I don’t think they’ll undo existing marriages, but I fear they will undo the national right.”

At the moment, the Court hasn’t officially agreed to hear a new case on marriage equality. But just before their recess, they signaled they were weighing it. And that possibility alone is enough to spark alarm.

The renewed push traces back to Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who became a national figure when she refused to issue a marriage license to a same-gender couple. Davis, who once served time for defying a court order, has now petitioned the Supreme Court to revisit Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 ruling that legalized this marriage nationwide. That decision just marked its 10th anniversary this summer.

Even if Obergefell were overturned, protections wouldn’t vanish entirely. The Respect for Marriage Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022, requires states and the federal government to recognize these marriages performed in states where they’re legal. Still, many states have old bans on the books, so-called “zombie laws,” that could come back to life if the Court wipes out Obergefell.

Concerns aren’t unfounded. After Roe fell in 2022, Justice Clarence Thomas openly wrote that the Court should reconsider past rulings on same-gender relationships and marriage. Justice Samuel Alito, who joined him in dissenting against Obergefell back in 2015, has also continued voicing doubts.

Just last winter, Alito released a five-page statement tied to a case involving Missouri’s Department of Corrections. In it, he warned that the Obergefell ruling “exemplifies the danger” he feared, claiming that Americans who hold traditional religious beliefs on homosexuality risk being “labeled as bigots and treated as such” by the government.

Despite such opposition, public support for marriage equality is strong. A Gallup poll in May showed approval hitting record highs overall — though Republican support has slipped to 41 percent, its lowest in a decade. Interestingly, another survey suggested a more mixed picture, with 56 percent of Republicans saying they still support LGBTQ marriage rights.

For Clinton, the warning is less about numbers and more about timing. After watching Roe fall, she’s convinced marriage equality could be next.