Hillary Clinton’s Birthday Post for Bill Is Cute – But Subtly Raises Fresh Concerns About His Health

Former President Bill Clinton‘s health has been a topic of public interest for years, given his complicated medical history. At 79, he is showing clear signs of declining health, and his wife, Hillary Clinton‘s social media posts aren’t helping the rumors.

On August 19, Hillary took to her Instagram profile to wish her husband, who turned 79. She shared a throwback picture of themselves sitting outdoors on a bench and laughing out loud. Hillary’s birthday wish was short and subtle, as she captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday, dear Bill.”

Though it was a happy and nostalgic photo, we can’t help but notice that Hillary shares her husband’s throwback photos only amid growing concerns about his health. Days before his birthday, she shared a black-and-white photo of themselves from the days when they were young and full of energy.

She wrote, “Bill turns 79 next week. From the moment we met as law students, I’ve loved his commitment to helping others and putting people first.”

Before this, she posted a family photo taken at the Arkansas governor’s residence in 1985. Even on Father’s Day, she chose to upload a photo of young Clinton instead of his recent photo.

Though for fans, it’s exciting to see old pictures of the couple, it makes us wonder why she doesn’t post more recent photos of him. The most plausible explanation is Clinton’s failing health.

Bill Clinton, who served as the President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, underwent quadruple bypass surgery just three years after leaving office. A few months later, in March 2005, he underwent surgery for a partially collapsed lung. He was also infected with COVID-19 in December 2022.

In December 2024, the former President was hospitalized in Washington, DC as he was suffering from the flu. Though he quickly recovered and thanked his well-wishers for their messages, the concern grew when he was spotted in public earlier in June 2025.

A video surfaced online in which the couple was seen interacting with excited fans. Bill Clinton was seen walking a few steps behind his wife as they promoted his collaboration with James Patterson, ‘The First Gentleman: A Thriller.’

Hillary Clinton was seen smiling and signing autographs while Bill struggled to walk each step. He was even seen grabbing a pole for support and to avoid slipping.

It’s normal for a 79-year-old to have certain health issues, and nobody expects Clinton to have the stamina that he once boasted of. However, at the same time, current President Donald Trump, who is also 79 years old, is actively on his toes, running the whole country. The reason behind the stark difference in the health of both is that Bill has a long history of medical problems, while Donald Trump has never had serious health concerns.

You’d have to scroll down a lot on Hillary Clinton’s profile to find a post where she posted a rather recent image of her husband. Lately, she is trying to avoid conversations about Bill’s health by posting only his youthful images. But is it helping? We don’t think so!