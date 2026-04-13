Hillary Clinton Says Trump’s Behavior Is “Unhinged,” Calls Him a “Disgrace” in Scathing Attack

Hillary Clinton sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of acting in a way she described as “fully unhinged.”

She pointed to a series of posts and comments from the White House that have caught attention both in the U.S. and abroad. In a post on X, Clinton stated, “Trump has become fully unhinged and we should talk about it.”

Clinton elaborated on this message during her appearance on MS NOW’s Morning Joe. She mentioned that Trump’s recent online activity went far beyond typical political messaging. “When you look at the last week of unhinged rants coming from Trump’s social media account, it’s just disgraceful,” she said, as reported by MS NOW.

During the same segment, she admitted that she reads those posts “shaking my head” and feels “sick at heart that we have a president who is such a disgrace.”

Trump has become fully unhinged and we should talk about it. https://t.co/K3Hqtulktr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 13, 2026

Her comments followed several days where Trump’s rhetoric had already been in the national spotlight. The former secretary of state connected her criticism to Trump’s recent remarks about Pope Leo XIV and his language regarding Iran.

She emphasized that the issue was not just about tone; it was about what a president’s words can signal to allies, rivals, and everyday Americans watching from a distance. According to MS NOW, Clinton argued that public officials must be held accountable not only for their actions but also for their words, especially when the stakes are high.

The timing of Clinton’s attack is significant. Trump has faced multiple controversies tied to his public statements, including inflammatory social media posts and a growing dispute with the Vatican. This context gave extra weight to Clinton’s comments, especially since they were a direct response to a visible stretch of political turmoil dominating the headlines.

Even in the context of the long and bitter rivalry between Trump and Clinton, her language was particularly blunt. Clinton avoided vague terms and did not disguise her criticism in policy language.

She labeled the behavior as she saw it and made it clear that the country should not dismiss it as just another chaotic news cycle. Her message was straightforward: the presidency carries weight, and the person in office cannot be separated from the words he chooses to share publicly.

Candace Owens plays a compilation of former Trump allies disavowing and criticizing him as the tarnishing of his legacy continues He is even getting slammed on Truth Social, his own platform Alex Jones: “I’m really glad he’s differentiating and saying, you’re not with me… pic.twitter.com/BjA1UHWpaA — Fractured Light (@FracturedLight0) April 11, 2026

This argument reflects a sentiment that Democrats and other Trump critics have increasingly voiced as concerns about his behavior become harder to ignore. Other public figures, including House Democratic leaders and commentators across various media, have used similar language to challenge Trump’s judgment following a series of volatile statements related to Iran and other issues.

Clinton’s post and TV comments positioned her within that growing chorus while reigniting one of the most well-known political feuds in modern American history.

For Clinton, the message was clear. She framed Trump’s recent actions as something Americans must confront directly rather than normalize.

After years of political conflict between them, her latest remarks effectively cut through the noise with straightforward language and a familiar warning: what the president says still matters, and ignoring that truth comes with consequences.